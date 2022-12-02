'Love & Marriage: DC' Couple Reveals Why They Left the Show

It looks like we won't be seeing The Real Housewives of Potomac alum Monique Samuels on the small-screen any longer. The former Bravo star left the show after four seasons amid complaints of being blacklisted after she physically assaulted Candiace Dillard Bassett in Season 5. She was even asked to participate in the Ultimate Girls Trip mashup and declined due to her acrimonious exit. Since then, she vowed that she was done with reality television, but gave it a second chance on the Carlos King-produced OWN reality spinoff Love & Marriage: D.C. The series chronicles the lives of three married couples in the area as they juggle all life has to offer. The season showcased the marital strife between Monique and her former NFL playing hubby Chris as they tried to get out of a 10-year itch in their union. Now, she says she's done for good.

The Jasmine Brand reported that she and Chris opted not to film Season 2. A teaser for the show dropped on social media and they were absent from it, leaving fans confused. She confirmed their exits on her morning radio show. She claims they were all set to begin filming, but she was not happy with the contract offered. Therefore, she didn't move forward with it. She also questioned the PEOPLE Magazine story being leaked around the same time filming was set to begin, which detailed her and Chris heading for divorce. While she's denied they are divorcing, she admitted in a YouTube video that they live in separate homes at times in an effort to work on their marriage.

"The main reason we didn't start filming was because of contract issues. So, God works in mysterious ways," Monique explained on the radio show. "Because how convenient was it that this whole divorce narrative was put out there…."So, yes, it is true. Chris and I will not be returning…I will never put myself in a position to be devalued again. The contract has to make sense to me," she added.

She says she's done with reality TV for good and will focus on her other business ventures and family life. "At this point, I think we're done with reality TV…When I'm filming, I'm giving my all. So, if you want all of me, you gotta make sure that paperwork is straight," she concluded.