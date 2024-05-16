Zach Bryan Injured in 'Traumatizing' Crash, Girlfriend Says

Zach Bryan and his girlfriend, podcaster Brianna LaPaglia, are on the mend following a "traumatizing" crash over the weekend. In a May 14 TikTok video, LaPaglia, also known as her Barstool Sports personality Brianna Chickenfry, revealed that she and the "Burn, Burn, Burn" singer both suffered injuries when their r off-road vehicle flipped several times.

"I'm just going to rant for a second because I think I'm nearing a mental breakdown and I've been living on a bus for the past month so that doesn't help," she said. "Two nights ago, Zach and I got into a traumatizing side-by-side car crash. It flipped a bunch of times, everything shattered and thank God we had our seatbelts on but there was a lot of blood and we thought we were saying goodbye to each other."

According to LaPaglia, Bryan suffered "a huge gash" in the accident that thankfully "didn't hit an artery." LaPaglia said that the country star "got all stitched up" once paramedics arrived at the scene of the terrifying crash.

In a follow-up video emphasizing the importance of wearing a seat belt, LaPaglia said that if she and Bryan "didn't have our seat belts on, we would literally be decapitated – broken necks or dead."

While the full extent of the pair's injuries are unclear, and Bryan hasn't posted about the crash on his own socials, the singer seems to be doing just fine. Shortly after the accident, Bryan was back on his tour bus and heading to Little Rock, Arkansas for his May 13 and 14 performances at Simmons Bank Arena. In a video from one of the performances, Bryan could be seen with what appeared to be a red bandage wrapped around his right arm.

Following his shows in Arkansas, Bryan shared on May 15 that he and his band were "on our way to Oklahoma for the first time in half a year," joking in the message that he was "going to try and not get arrested." The country music star was arrested in Vinita, northeast of Tulsa, on a charge of obstruction of an investigation back in September after he got "too lippy" with police who initially pulled him over for speeding. Addressing the situation, Bryan explained that "emotions got the best of me and I was out of line in the things I said... I was just frustrated in the moment, it was unlike me and I apologize."