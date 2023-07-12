Bravo Renews New Series for Season 2

Summer House: Martha's Vineyard has been renewed for a second season on Bravo. The reality series, which follows a group of young Black professionals as they vacation in Martha's Vineyard, will film this summer ahead of a yet-to-be-announced Season 2 premiere, Bravo announced Tuesday.

"We're headed back to the Vineyard," the network tweeted to announce the second season renewal. "#SummerHouseMV is officially coming back for season 2 and films this summer." Summer House: Martha's Vineyard was launched in May as a spinoff of the popular Hamptons-based Bravo show Summer House, which made its premiere in 2017.

Nicholas "Nick" Arrington, Jasmine Ellis Cooper, Silas Cooper, Jordan Emanuel, Bria Fleming, Shanice Henderson, Amir Lancaster, Jason Lyke, Preston Mitchum, Summer Marie Thomas and Alex Tyree all appeared as part of the Season 1 cast, as did Mariah Torres, who was voted out of the house almost immediately following an altercation with Fleming. Bravo has yet to confirm which cast members will be returning.

Season 1 of Summer House: Martha's Vineyard was filmed off-season on the exclusive island, while the second season will be filmed during summer, much like Summer House, which kicked off its Season 8 production over July 4th weekend. Bravo has yet to announce a premiere date for Season 2 of the show.

Ahead of the Season 1 premiere, Jasmine and Silas opened up to PopCulture.com about their connection to Martha's Vineyard, as well as the "bumpy road" their marriage went on during filming. "It's full circle," Silas told PopCulture. "For me, I've been going [to Martha's Vineyard] since I was 22 when I could only afford a hotel room with all four guys in there. And like ... a box of pizza."

Amid complaints that Silas was controlling of his wife, Jasmine said, "I think there was a lot of tension with us being the only kind of married couple in the house, just, 'Do we treat Jasmine different now? Do we treat Silas different?'" She continued, "I think just being a couple months off of our wedding and [Silas] being away for half a year for training for the military, it just was an adjustment for everybody. But I think the intent was to have a great time, which was accomplished, but it was a rough and bumpy road along the way."