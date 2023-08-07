'Big Brother 25' Episode 2 Recap: Cirie Joins the House With a Secret as First HOH Is Crowned

And we're off. The Big Brother 25 multiverse is in full chaos mode already as the first Head of Household was chosen, nominations were narrowed down to two and Cirie learned that her little mother-son secret isn't as secret as she had hoped. These houseguests are playing hard right off the bat, and they're gonna have to if they want any chance at taking that 750 grand from our Survivor queen Cirie. Watch our recap of Episode 2 of Big Brother 25 in the full video below.

We ended premiere night with the revelation that Cirie Fields would be playing as the 17th Houseguest of Big Brother 25 alongside her son Jared, who was part of the original cast of 16. Now obviously these two are playing it cool — no one wants a genetic giant target on their back immediately — but unfortunately for them, Izzy DOES recognize Jared – and she's soooo not playing it cool.

Jared and Izzy pinky-promise that she'll keep who his mom is a secret and they'll work together, and Cirie is kind of between a rock and a hard place, she's on board too. Izzy's so starstruck by Cirie (I mean same) but I don't know how much I would trust her to keep her mouth shut. Even Jared's gotten a little strategy scolding from his mama, she runs a tight ship!

Now just like any season, there are some early alliances that are literally nothing – like the Phalanx 5 – which I'm pretty sure only a couple of the members regard as anything more than just a workout group. But I am loving this Cirie/Felicia pairing that's forming right off the bat – they're both sharp, and they notice that Kirsten seems to be dipping her toes in a lot of alliances, including one with them. Now, obviously, that's not uncommon, but you gotta play it off so people don't know that's what you're doing, and that's where Kirsten is getting herself into trouble!

Oh, also Cory is back from the Nether Region – again, Big Brother's term, not mine – and he comes with a message hinting that the next person to get pulled in there isn't going to be so lucky. I'm guessing that means they'll be pulled from the game for a longer period, but I don't know … the Scary-verse is indeed living up to its name. And so is the Humili-verse, because we have our first four have-nots of the season: Jared, Cory, Luke and Hisam all volunteer.

With that, it's time for our first HOH competition – with this first HOH tasked with saving two of the four nominees put up during the premiere: Jared, Mecole, Cory and Felicia. It's a classic Big Brother balance beam competition, and Reilly kills it to become the first HOH! Although to be fair, a lot of people were throwing the comp.

Jared and Cirie immediately get to work on Reilly to get Jared off the block, which led to this hilarious conversation. Fortunately for almost everyone on the block, Kirsten's messy gameplay makes her an easy target right off the bat, and Reilly decides to take Jared and Cory off to leave Felicia up as a pawn to ensure the number one target goes home.

And sorry Kirsten, but you will not be taking Ms. Felicia from us. I mean if you've been watching the live feeds, you know why. If you don't watch the live feeds, hold your breath, that's a hint, because you have a real treat coming your way – maybe in Wednesday's episode.

Until then, let me know what you think of this cast so far in the comments!