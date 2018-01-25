‘RHONY’ Cast Member Luann de Lesseps Could Cut Felony Plea Deal

Luann de Lesseps may be quietly working out a plea deal, keeping the Real Housewives of New York City cast member out of jail after her felony arrest Christmas Eve.

A hearing for the Bravo cast member was quietly canceled, reports Page Six, which raises the possibility that her legal team is working out an agreement after she was charged with a felony count of resisting an officer with violence, along with a trespassing and disorderly intoxication charge — both misdemeanors — according to new documents obtained by TMZ Wednesday. She faces up to 5 years in prison for the felony charge alone.

Videos by PopCulture.com

As previously reported, the Bravo cast member was arrested in the early hours of Dec. 24 and pleaded not guilty to the charges against her on Jan. 2.

According to police records, de Lesseps, 52, and a male companion trespassed in a hotel room they were not registered to and refused to leave. When police attempted to get her to leave, she became belligerent, allegedly striking the officer with the door and screaming she was going to “f—ing kill all of you” on the way to the police station.

The next day, the reality TV cast member apologized for her behavior, saying she was going through a hard time after returning to the city in which she wed her ex-husband, Tom D’Agostino, less than a year ago.

“I want to offer my most sincere apologies to anyone that I might have offended with my behavior,” she tweeted at the time. “This was my first time in Palm Beach since my wedding and being here brought up buried emotions. I am committed to a transformative and hopeful 2018.”

On Dec. 29, she announced on Twitter that she would be getting help at an alcohol treatment facility.

“After the events of last Saturday night in Palm Beach, I am truly embarrassed,” de Lesseps tweeted. “I have decided to seek professional guidance and will be voluntarily checking into an alcohol treatment center. I intend to turn this unfortunate incident into a positive life changing event.”

Tuesday, she announced that she had returned from rehab.

“It’s good to be home,” she wrote on Twitter. “I’m doing great. Spending time with friends and family. Thanking everyone for your continued good wishes and support.”

While fans speculated that de Lesseps would be axed from the Bravo show following the arrest, a source told PEOPLE at the time that she would remain on the show, and that the drama would be worked into the upcoming season.

Photo credit: Instagram / @countessluann