‘RHONY’ Star Luann de Lesseps Confirms She Is Dating Ex-Boyfriend Rich Super Again

Luann de Lesseps is giving her relationship with agent Rich Super a second go, the Real Housewives of New York City star confirmed to TMZ Wednesday amid her ongoing cabaret tour. The couple previously got together during the summer of 2018 for a short time before calling off their relationship, but things seem a little more serious this time around, de Lesseps teased.

“We are dating. Yes, I can tell you we are dating,” the Bravo star told the outlet of her relationship with Super. “Listen, when there’s a connection, there’s a connection. He’s my agent and, you know, we’re just killing it on our cabaret tour and we’re having the best time. He’s the best. He’s the best agent in Hollywood. I’m a very lucky girl.”

Having “the same passion” as de Lesseps is what makes their romantic partnership work so well, she explained, adding, “He’s got my touring schedule on point, and I’m loving it. I’m having the best time.”

It’s not all fun and games mixing work and romance, as the Countess & Friends star admitted, “It’s always difficult to work and have a love affair,” but noted that “at the same time, it’s all good.”

Rumors began that the two had started up their romance together again after Life & Style reported they were seen together looking romantic at Greek restaurant Nerai in New York City twice in the past month.

It hasn’t been the easiest of years for de Lesseps, who in December 2017 was arrested on charges of charges of battery on a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest with violence, disorderly intoxication and corruption by threat after a wild night out in Palm Beach, Florida a year after her wedding to Tom D’Agostino, from whom she had since split.

De Lesseps ended up pleading down to a lesser charge, being required to complete rehab and a probationary period in which she was forbidden from drinking. In August, once her probation person would complete, de Lesseps took to Instagram to say she had “made it through” the “long difficult” year.

“I’m happy to say after a long difficult year…I’ve made it through!” she wrote at the time. “I’m humbled and grateful for this life lesson and ready to put the past behind me and move on with my life. Wish me luck! Thank you for your undying support over the years.”

Photo credit: Santiago Felipe/Getty Images