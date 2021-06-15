'RHONY': Heather Thomson Blames Eboni K. Williams For Feud With Leah McSweeney

✖

Throughout the last few episodes of the Real Housewives of New York City, Leah McSweeney and Heather Thomson have been at odds. During the June 8 episode, things took another turn for the pair as Thomson criticized McSweeney for sharing her hesitancy about voting in the 2020 presidential election. More recently, Thomson appeared on Access' Housewives Nightcap, during which she claimed that Eboni K. Williams was the reason why her and McSweeney's feud intensified.

Early on in last week's episode, Williams invited all of the women over to her place to watch the results of the presidential election. This prompted the cast to discuss the then-upcoming event. McSweeney said that she's been so disheartened by those on both sides of the aisle that she was hesitant about even voting at all. Williams and Thomson later said, during a private discussion, that they took issue with this. But, when Williams went to tell McSweeney about their discussion, the Married to the Mob founder took issue with Thomson, in particular. McSweeney and Thomson have been involved in their fair share of drama both on the show and off, so it wasn't all that surprising that the two went at it over this matter.

While appearing on Housewives Nightcap, Thomson said that Williams shares some of the blame for how the whole situation unfolded. She explained that the newest Housewife on the show did not express the situation clearly to McSweeney. Thomson, who was previously a full-time Housewife from Season 5 to Season 7, even went so far as to say that Williams was trying to cause drama based on how she relayed the message to her co-star.

“I think she [Williams] stirred the pot, and she caused an issue, and she didn’t speak up,” Thomson said, per Cheat Sheet. “We had a conversation that was off-camera. And I said, ‘Boy, Leah really gunning for me.’ And I said, ‘And this whole voting thing,’ and she said, ‘Yes, it’s very upsetting to me.’ And we both shared our opinions that it’s a privilege to be able to vote.” Thomson then went on to say how Williams should have handled the matter, explaining, “I think she could have said, ‘Wait a minute, girl, you’re going way too crazy. That’s not what happened.’ She just let her storm out of the room. She had an opinion as strong as I had and Eboni sat silent. So that I thought was cowardly." Since the previous episode of RHONY ended on a cliffhanger, fans will get to see how the rest of McSweeney and Thomson's explosive argument over voting pans out on Tuesday night at 9 p.m. ET.