'RHONJ' Star Teresa Giudice's Daughter Gia Reveals Nose Job in Transformative New Photos

Gia Giudice, daughter of Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice and Joe Giudice, revealed on Instagram Friday she had a rhinoplasty. The 19-year-old Giudice said she has "never been happier" and is "comfortable" in her own skin now. Giudice is the eldest of Teresa and Joe's four daughters, and her mother said she "couldn't be more proud" of her.

Giudice shared a photo with a new photo with her mother on Instagram, showing off her transformation. She also shared videos in her Instagram Story to highlight lash lifts and dermaplaning by her aesthetician. The rhinoplasty procedure was completed by Dr. Geoffrey Tobias, whose office is in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gia Giudice (@_giagiudice) on Jul 17, 2020 at 12:36pm PDT

"Yes I got a nose job," Giudice wrote in her Instagram caption. "Yes, I’m swollen. Thank you so much [Tobias] I’m absolutely in love with it. I am an adult now, this has been an insecurity of mine for a while and I’ve never been happier and so comfortable in my own skin!!" Her mother quickly responded, "Couldn’t be more proud of you... You are beautiful inside and out Love you to infinity and beyond."

Most of the comments from fans were positive, with some praising her for openly discussing getting the procedure. "You have always been beautiful. Not just because of your appearance, but because of your character. Thanks for being so transparent," one fan wrote. Another fan said it was "admirable" for her to come forward, adding, "Plastic surgery is not negative, what is negative is public figures lying about which increases insecurities of 'normal people.' You look beautiful - keep doing you!"

Teresa and Joe are also parents to daughters Gabriella, 16, Milania, 15, and Audriana, 11. The two split after 20 years of marriage last year, following their jail time. Teresa spent 11 months in prison in 2015 for fraud charges, while Joe was sentenced to 41 months in prison. When he was released in March 2019, he was ordered to leave the U.S. and return to Italy. In April, he made one last appeal in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 3rd Circuit, but was denied, notes Entertainment Tonight. Joe's daughters and Teresa have not been able to visit Joe in Italy due to the coronavirus pandemic.

After Teresa and Joe broke up in December, Teresa told PEOPLE their daughters handled the news well. "They were fine with it. They didn’t say anything," she said in February. "They had nothing to say. I guess if they were not happy with it, I would have heard about it. I didn’t hear anything so, I’m happy about that. No news is good news." The break-up was "a long time" coming, she added.