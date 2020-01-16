Teresa Giudice Admits It Hurts ‘Tremendously’ That Daughters Take Estranged Husband Joe’s Side Amid Deportation Drama

Teresa Giudice was really struggling to feel valued by her daughters during Wednesday’s episode of the Real Housewives of New Jersey as she complained they “always” take dad Joe Giudice‘s side as their fighting has gotten worse while he awaits a final ruling in his deportation appeal.

Teresa was enjoying her Mother’s Day celebration with daughters Gia, 19, Gabriella, 16, Milania, 15, and Audriana, 11, when a call from Joe in U.S. ICE custody seemed to sully the day as the couple got into an argument over a previous gift he had given her for the holiday.

“You don’t remember anything. I bought you a lot of things,” Joe told Teresa, who was getting frustrated. “My wife’s brain is going to mush!”

Milania jumped in to defend her dad’s recollection of the gift, telling her mom, “You don’t remember anything, so you don’t! You have such a bad memory.”

To the camera, Teresa admitted the girls siding with their dad was hurtful. “Today started out, beautiful day with my daughters but Joe always gets the girls to go against me,” she confessed. “It hurts me tremendously. There should be no sides taken!”

She later told co-star Dolores Catania, “My kids, they take Joe’s side. Here I am busting my a— doing everything and then it’s like, he’s the greatest thing that walked the earth!”

Earlier this season, Gia explained in her own confessional that she had been siding with her dad more due to the sympathy she had for his detainment in an ICE facility.

“Honestly, they’re good at aggravating each other,” Gia said of her parents. “But when he lashes out, I just wish my mom would keep quiet, just because he’s fighting for his life in there.”

Joe has since been allowed to leave ICE detainment for Italy as he awaits his final appeal, moving back to his native country in October, where he has since reunited with both his wife and his daughters. In December, the couple announced via PEOPLE they had decided to separate after 20 years, but have not decided to divorce yet.

