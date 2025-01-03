‘RHONJ’ Star Under Fire for Doxxing Fast Food Workers in Viral Video

When fans of The Real Housewives of New Jersey first met Jennifer Aydin, the plastic surgeon’s wife was accused by some viewers and co-stars of being pretentious. She had no trouble showing off and talking at length about her lavish home, comparing it to the Taj Mahal, equipped with a basketball court, over a dozen bathrooms with gold toilets, and thrones at very table. Aydin rocked Chanel from head to toe, and slammed Jackie Goldschneider for throwing her kids a pizza party with party favors from Amazon still boxed up. Now, some of that old behavior has seemingly resurfaced.

On Jan. 1, the mother of five posted a video rant of herself and a friend stopping by a Jersey Mike’s sandwich shop before heading on vacation. The 47-year-old went off about being “so mad” because she and her cousin had stood in line for “what felt like forever.” She complained that a customer who ordered after her received their food before she did.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“The 80-year-old that was working there, the amount of time she took to cut that bread was almost as much as we were waiting on that line. Geez,” she said in a video obtained by a Bravo fan account on TikTok, and re-posted by Page Six.

“Everything was slow … we get it. It’s early in the morning, you’re in a bad mood, it’s New Year’s — you’re working. I’d be pissed, too.” The reality star and her cousin claimed the elderly woman acted like she “couldn’t hear” them. Making things worse for the Bravolebrity, the employee told her she’d have to get back in line or ask the man in front of her after she wanted to add an order for her son after her order was already closed out. The other customer reportedly told Aydin that her request was “ridiculous” and refused to allow her to add on to her order because it would have extended his wait. The two argued back and forth about medical degrees, law degrees, and the other customer threatened to sue her if she posted him online. “I am a f–king celebrity, you asshole!” she told another waiting customer.

Fans have been slamming Aydin for her beahvior. “Ewww, just ewww! She thinks she did something here? All she just was just prove how vile she is!! Disgusting!🤮,” commented one user on a Reddit thread. “Imagine making fun of a poor women [sic] just trying to do her job during the busiest time of the year and to make it worst [sic] age shame her. Unreal,” added another on Instagram.