'RHOD': This Former 'Bachelor' Star Almost Joined the Bravo Series

The current season of The Real Housewives of Dallas introduced viewers to the newest Housewife, Tiffany Moon. While many members of the cast have come and gone over the years, one former Bachelor star narrowly missed out on a chance at becoming one of those very cast members. According to Us Weekly, Melissa Rycroft recently shared that she tried out for RHOD not once, but twice.

On Friday, Rycroft answered a series of questions from her fans on Instagram. One user asked her, "Why would you never go on Real Housewives of Dallas?" In turn, Rycroft, who appeared on Season 13 of The Bachelor, shared some interesting information about her brush with the Bravo series. According to the reality star, she actually auditioned for the show twice, but nothing came of it. She explained, "I’ve been interviewed and turned down twice … I am so NOT Housewife material!" Rycroft, who is a Texas resident and a former Dallas Cowboys cheerleader, also included a gif of Real Housewives of New York City star Luann De Lesseps in her response.

While you might not be seeing Rycroft on RHOD in the near future, she does have an extensive background when it comes to reality television. As previously mentioned, she originally appeared on Season 13 of The Bachelor, during which she courted Jason Mesnick. Fans will recall that Mesnick proposed to Rycroft in the Season 13 finale. In one of the most dramatic moments in the show's history, Mesnick broke things off with Rycroft during the After the Final Rose special and shared that he had feelings for the runner-up on his season, Molly Malaney (Mesnick and Malaney later wed and welcomed a daughter together). Back in August 2020, Rycroft opened up about that situation on Us Weekly's Here for the Right Reasons podcast.

“Filming that was the most awkward thing in the entire world because I’m looking at everybody going you all knew exactly why you were coming here. It was bad,” Rycroft recalled about the dramatic After the Final Rose special that aired in 2009. “They put me in that shiny foil, strapless mini dress, they put the ring on my finger and backstage they had me watch the engagement video, which I’d never seen before [because] it hadn’t aired [yet]. So they got me all dolled up and all emotional.” Rycroft has since moved on following this emotional period. She wed Tye Strickland in 2009 and subsequently welcomed three children, Ava, 10, Beckett, 6, and Cayson, 4.