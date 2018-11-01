‘RHOD’ Star Stephanie Hollman Rocks Her Original Wedding Dress in 10-Year Vow Renewal

It’s been 10 years since Stephanie Hollman and husband Travis first tied the knot, but the Real Housewives of Dallas star still looks stunning in her original gown!

In Wednesday’s all-new episode of the Bravo reality show, the couple renewed their vows alongside their friends and sons Chance, 9, and Cruz, 7.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Ten years ago today, I took your hand and made a promise to you. But you also made a few promises to me as well,” Travis said during the stunning ceremony located in their backyard. “You promised to love me for better or for worse; you’ve done that. You promised to love me through sickness and health; you’ve done that. You promised to love me for richer or for poorer; you’ve lucked out on that one.”

Hollman replied, with tears in her eyes, “Travis, what a blessing these last 10 years have been. This life is more than anything I could have dreamed of in [small town] Oklahoma. Thank you for loving me for who I am and not expecting me to be anything more than the girl you fell in love with. I really appreciate that one.”

Hollman looked gorgeous in her silky white gown with a sweetheart neckline, ruched waist and simple accessories, which she explained was the same dress she wore on their wedding day a decade ago.

“I wanted to wear [the same] wedding dress because I wanted him to see me 10 years later and remember seeing me the first time I went down the aisle,” she explained. “I kind of wanted it to be a glimpse into the past and a way to look into the future.”

Mom Susan gushed that the 38-year-old looked just the same as she did when she was a newlywed.

“You look just like you did 10 years ago,” she said, prompting RHOD costar Cary Deuber to say, “You go girl! Not everybody can fit in their wedding dress. I am proud of you, mad props!”

For Hollman, the ability to fit in her wedding dress was far less important than recognizing how her family and relationship with her husband have grown over the years.

“I’m walking down the aisle and I’m just thinking, ‘How lucky am I that God thought enough of me to give me such an amazing life,’ ” she told the camera. “I just look at my children and my husband and my family and this beautiful house that I’m in and I know that I’ve done nothing to deserve any of this. But I’m so grateful that I have it.”

“I’m so grateful to have made it 10 years and I feel like we have fought for every year we have been married,” she added. “We fight for each other every day and every day we make a choice to be together. And I think that’s what marriage is, I think it’s a choice. And even when it gets hard, you stick by each other. … No matter what, we’re going to be fine. He’s going to to stand by my side. We got this. We’re going to do this.”

The Real Housewives of Dallas airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

Photo credit: Instagram/Stephanie Hollman