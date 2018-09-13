‘RHOD’ Star LeeAnne Locken Warns D’Andra Simmons of Friendship With Brandi Redmond: ‘I Don’t Trust Her’

LeeAnne Locken may have forgiven Real Housewives of Dallas co-star Brandi Redmond, but she definitely hasn’t forgotten.

Despite the two former enemies making up early on this season of the Bravo reality show, Locken warned bestie D’Andra Simmons of getting too close to the redheaded Housewife in Wednesday’s all-new episode.

Simmons and Redmond bonded over drinks and a shopping spree while away in Beaver Creek with the rest of the cast, but Locken was having a tough time accepting their new found friendship based on her past with Redmond.

“Here’s what I don’t get,” she told Simmons. “Before the trip, you were like, ‘Brandi’s gonna attack me, I don’t want to be around her,’ and then I slept and woke up and you two were s—faced shopping. And I was like, ‘I’ve entered the Twilight Zone!’”

She continued, warning Simmons, “I just get nervous for you. I know what she’s capable of — I’ve been the victim of her. My heart has been hurt and shredded by her.”

Simmons wasn’t ready to throw her new friend under the bus just yet, however, replying, “I guess we have to see what unfolds, because as my grandmother always said, ‘The proof is in the pudding.’”

Locken clarified that it is “not the case” that she didn’t want her friend to develop a relationship with Redmond, “but she knows that you and I have deep foundations, and she’s going to use those foundations to get to me. That’s what scares me with her. I don’t trust her.”

But Simmons was put off as to how Locken felt about Redmond when the two women had agreed to start over.

“I’m very confused,” she told the cameras. “What’s going on LeeAnne? You made up with Brandi at Bubbles and Bruin, and now Brandi and I are having a relationship and all of a sudden she’s the bad guy.”

She asked, “If she really made up with Brandi, then why does she care if I’m friends with her?”

To her friend’s face, she replied, “I’m a big girl, and you need to let me have my experience with Brandi, because we had a great time together and we had a breakthrough.”

Locken agreed to back off for now, but expressed her disbelief about her close friend in a confessional. “D’Andra thinks that she can have a real friendship with Brandi even though she saw the knife stabbing in my back. I have forgiven Brandi but I will not forget.”

The Real Housewives of Dallas airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

Photo credit: Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

