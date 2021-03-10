'RHOD': Kameron Westcott Addresses Brandi Redmond's Rumored Exit From Series

✖

Ever since Real Housewives of Dallas star Brandi Redmond penned a lengthy message about the end of her "journey," fans have been wondering what this means for her future with the show. During an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Redmond's RHOD co-star Kameron Westcott addressed the rumors about her departure. Westcott shared that she hopes that Redmond isn't leaving the series, as she can't "imagine the show without her."

Redmond's Instagram post, which she published on Feb. 21, had many fans speculating that she was departing the Bravo series. Although, a source told ET that her post may have simply been an indication that she's taking a step back from social media. Redmond has not spoken out on the matter yet to explicitly state whether she was leaving RHOD or not. Westcott told ET that she was aware that her co-star was going to post that message, but she is also unclear about what it means for Redmond's future with RHOD.

"I honestly knew before she posted that," Westcott explained. "I actually knew she was just really stressed out, and she's been focusing on her family. She just had her fourth baby and she just has been stressed out. We're still filming and doing interviews and things like that, so it's a lot to handle when you just had a baby. And after you have a baby, your hormones are kind of heightened and everything's a little bit more extreme." Redmond welcomed her fourth child, a daughter named Brilynn in mid-February. As Westcott explained, she believes that it can be tough to navigate the RHOD landscape especially so soon after welcoming a baby. She added, "So I do think she was at a point where she's like, ‘God, I don't know how I'm going to juggle this with four kids.’ And I think she kind of got to a point where she's like, ‘OK, I'm done. I can't handle all this drama. I want to focus on my family.’ And there was just so much white noise and I think she got stressed out."

"I'm hoping she's not done with the show because I couldn't imagine the show without her," Westcott continued. "I really built a friendship with her. I would really be sad if she said that. So I'm hoping that's not true." While Redmond took to Instagram in February to share that she was ready to have her "journey" come to an "end," she did not clarify exactly what she meant. So, fans will have to stay tuned to see whether she'll continue to be a part of RHOD or not.