Brandi Redmond, one of the stars of Bravo's The Real Housewives of Dallas, said she is leaving the series after welcoming her fourth child. The 42-year-old reality star made the announcement on Instagram Sunday. Redmond and her husband, Bryan Redmond, announced the birth of their daughter Brilynn Mari Redmond on Feb. 13. Redmond has been a member of the RHOD cast since the series launched in 2016.

"Today I pray that life brings each of you happiness and in prayer John 10:28 kept calling me," Redmond wrote, noting that she included the Bible verse in another slide on the Instagram post. She went on to note that she "prayed that the baggage of mistakes, feeling rejected, used and unworthy are no longer tied to anyone's soul."

"I’m choosing to set myself free and lean into Jesus and I pray you’ll join me if you too have these desires," Redmond continued. "We are worth happiness, grace, love, compassion and so much more. Stay strong and believe in yourself bc God always believes in you and is with you. I also want to thank you all for being apart of my journey these past few years. I have loved sharing my life with you but sometimes things come to an end. The best kind of ends are a happy ending and I choose happiness. Sending you all my love and prayers."

Members of the RHOD cast wished Redmond well in the post's comments section, notes Us Weekly. "I love you so much and you deserve to be happy," Stephanie Hollman wrote. "Brandi I love you so much you have my support on whatever you decide lucky to have you as a real friend," Kathy Brittingham added. "Love you! May God continue to bless you and your family," D'Andra Simmons posted.

Redmond was at the center of controversy in 2020 when a video of her mocking Asians resurfaced before Season 5 began. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight in February, Hollman said she was surprised Redmond came back for the fifth season. "I was surprised she came back this year at some points, because she struggled with it," Hollman, who is close friends with Redmond, said. "Like, do I come back? Do I walk away? It's a hard thing, I think, for her to put out there, and she knew it would bring up a lot of things and it was a tough decision for her to make to come back. I don't know if she’s always glad she did, but I think she's glad she stared it in the face and was at least able to apologize to the audience and people she offended."

The video at the center of the controversy was published on Redmond's Instagram Story in 2017 and was shared by LeeAnn Locken's wedding planner, Steve Kemble. In January 2020, Redmond issued an apology on Twitter. "A video resurfaced of me from three years ago which at the time I had posted and quickly deleted and then immediately apologized for my insensitivity," Redmond wrote at the time. “I would like to once again sincerely apologize for my offensive actions.”