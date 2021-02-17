'RHOD' Star Brandi Redmond Welcomes Fourth Child, Shares First Photos

✖

Real Housewives of Dallas star Brandi Redmond recently announced that she gave birth to her fourth child with husband Bryan Redmond. According to PEOPLE, the reality star welcomed a baby girl named Brilynn Mari Redmond. Not only did Redmond reveal the exciting news about her growing family, but she also shared the special connection baby Brilynn has to her late grandmother, Jill Marie Redmond, who died in a car crash in October 2020.

Redmond released a statement to PEOPLE about her baby news, noting that the newest addition to the family arrived on a very special day. Her statement read, "We are overjoyed with love and beyond blessed welcoming our little miracle. Brilynn shares a birthday with her late grandmother who we honor and miss very much." She added, "Brilynn has brought so much love and completed our family." Redmond has since published numerous photos of her newborn daughter on Instagram, including one on Monday which she captioned with, in part, "My heart is so full." The RHOD star is already a mom to two daughters, Brooklyn, 11, and Brinkley, 9, as well as her son, 2-year-old Bruin.

Redmond first announced that she was expecting another child in October. At the time, she shared a photo of three pumpkins with the birth years of her children on them. She also included a fourth pumpkin in the image with the year "2021" on it, an indication that another addition to the Redmond family would be on the way. "We decorated pumpkins for our little pumpkin patch this afternoon. God works in mysterious ways and we are so thankful for his grace and glory," she wrote alongside the photo. "You never know what his plan is but we know he's got us in the palm of his hand." Redmond added, "We have much to be thankful for this holiday season."

The news of Redmond's pregnancy came amidst a more tragic update for the family. The RHOD star revealed in October that her mother-in-law, Jill Marie Redmond, died in a car accident. Her daughter, Brinkley, was in the car at the time of the crash and survived the incident. Jill's daughters, Megan Hughey, Lauren Cranford, and Kristen Kosch, who host the podcast Girl, I Slept In My Makeup, announced her passing on Instagram. They wrote in a statement, "Thank you, Jesus, for saving our niece who was in the car with her. To know our mom was to love her. She was a shining light to all who were lucky enough to know her. She loved so fiercely. She felt so deeply. And she loved Jesus with all her heart. Her world was FAMILY. She loved her 4 children and many grand babies to the depths of her soul, and she left us doing what she loved most- caring for her grand babies. We are in shock and are experiencing an indescribable pain."