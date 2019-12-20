‘RHOC’ Star Shannon Beador Admits She ‘Didn’t Think It Was Possible to Be This Happy’ in New Relationship Following Divorce (Exclusive)

Following Real Housewives of Orange County star Shannon Beador‘s divorce from ex-husband David Beador, the mom-of-three feels like she’s finally happy again and didn’t think it was even possible to “be this happy.” In an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com, Beador revealed that her new man, John Janssen checks off all the boxes on her list of what she touts the “perfect man.”

“We’ve been together for about seven months now, and he’s truly the most amazing person ever,” Beador expressed to PopCulture.com with excitement. “If I were to create a list of all the things that I was looking for in a man, he checks off the entire list. I didn’t think that it was possible to be this happy, so I’m very, very grateful.”

The six-year vet of the popular Bravo reality show said the feeling she has with Janssen is a feeling she only thought was in the movies, but has come to realize it’s possible to feel this kind of love and excitement for someone. “I thought this feeling was something that you would only see in the movies,” she explained. “So, I mean, I literally wake up with him every day, and I’m just so grateful for everything that I have in my life right now. And he’s just the cherry on top.”

She went on to share how he has not only been “good” to her kids but that they “love him to death,” before singing his praises of being a great dad. “He has three children of his own and all of our kids get along. We bring the eight of us together multiple times a week, so it’s incredibly nice,” she said. Beador is mom to three daughters, Stella, Adeline and Sophie.

The show, which is currently in its 14th Season, has highlighted a few different men that Beador has been around, whether it be just friends or for one simple date, but she says that doesn’t bother Janssen because she didn’t even know him at the time of filming.

“I pretty much saw Ken a couple of times … we didn’t have a relationship, a serious relationship. And then, on the finale episode you see me going on a date with someone who used to be on the show and was married to one of the first housewives, and I didn’t really see him after that date,” Beador detailed.

Outside of her new relationship, something else the reality star’s excited about is her new partnership with INNOVO, a first-in-class, wearable, FDA-cleared and truly non-invasive pelvic floor exercise that treats the root cause of stress urinary incontinence, something Beador has battled with for almost two decades.

“I’m so excited to be working with the INNOVO because I have had a urinary incontinence issue for the last 18 years, and I only like to do things in the most natural way possible. So now, there’s finally a non-invasive method where I can fix the problem, instead of trying to continually mask the symptoms that I’ve been having for so many years.”

Beador calls the solution a “win-win” because it’s easy and simple to do in a three-month period to threat the common issue that effects one in three women.

“You put on the INNOVO shorts for 30 minutes a day, five days a week, and what the shorts do is they deliver contractions to strengthen the pelvic floor,” adding that it basically does the work for you. “I choose to lay on the couch for the 30 minutes that I do it, and you can actually feel the pelvic floor being contracted and it’s doing all the work for you.”

In the meantime, Beador is gearing up for the holidays and is excited to relax with family since the show is wrapping on the Dec. 26. Real Housewives of Orange County is expected to return in 2020.