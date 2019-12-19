'RHOC' Star Vicki Gunvalson Unloads on Producers Over Demotion: 'I Feel Like a F—ing Fool'

✖

Vicki Gunvalson, known as the O.G of the O.C. let the producers have a piece of her mind after she was reduced from Housewife status to a "friend of" on the Real Housewives of Orange County after having started the show 15 years ago. She aired her frustration during the three-part reunion kickoff as footage showed Gunvalson slamming producers of RHOC's Evolution Media. Her reduced role didn't allow her to sit on the couch the entire time like she usually does either.

"I'm pissed at you guys right now. I feel like a f—ing fool," the 57-year-old confessed. "I'm literally going to leave, this is bulls—."

"Where am I sitting? I want to know," she questioned. "Am I coming and sitting at the end like a little lap dog? I'm not going and sitting on the end."

The CEO of Coto Insurance was one of the original Housewives back when the popular reality series first aired in 2006. All 13 seasons, she's been one of the main personalities on the Bravo show, but now, she's simply a "friend of" for Season 14 and she isn't happy about it.

"I started this show 15 years ago. You put me on or just let me go," she started explaining backstage. "F—ing just let me go if you don't want me anymore. Let me go in grace!"

She stated that she feels like a "has-been" now that she's not one of the main faces of the show anymore, and is still confused on whether they'll ask her to come back as one of the Housewives or not.

"Every hour that I waited while they're off there filming makes me feel like I'm a has-been," she told her fiancé, Steve Lodge. "Let me sit down and get my job over with."

If Gunvalson isn't bumped back up to a Housewife, there's a chance fans might not be able to see one of their favorite personalities return. "I'm never coming back reduced again," she admitted at BravoCon while on a panel sitting alongside other Housewives Kyle Richards (Real Housewives of Beverly Hills), Teresa Giudice (Real Housewives of New Jersey) and Launn de Lesseps (Real Housewives of New York City).

She admitted that when she signed the contract to fill the new position, she said it was "one of the hardest things I've ever done."

Gunvalson has expressed before that she has no intentions of leaving, however, her perspective is quite different now that she's not filling the normal role she's use to. As of now, fans will just have to wait and see if she's up for returning or not.