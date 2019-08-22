‘RHOC’ Star Tamra Judge Giving Away Her Wedding Dress to Needy Bride

Tamra Judge is ready to give away her wedding dress that she wore when she married her ex husband Simon Barney in 1998 to a bride in need!

“Do you know someone that is in need of a size 2 white wedding dress?” she asked in a caption on Instagram to a picture of her in the dress during that time.

She then posted a video giving more visual to the gorgeous gown, requesting that followers only comment if they are serious about the donation.

The 51-year-old’s mom, Sandy Baker, has been toting the dress around with her throughout the years, and since it got lost in the mix of everything else, when it resurfaced, she decided to give it back to her daughter.

“I haven’t seen the dress in 20 years,” Judge said in an episode of Real Housewives of Orange County. “I thought I threw it away. I had no idea my mom was holding on to my wedding dress.”

Despite the fact that the dress doesn’t bring back the best of memories of her marriage — which ended in 2011 — she did admit that it was “cute.”

The lucky person to win the dress will be announced this weekend!

The longtime reality star may have plenty of fans off the screen, but as for on-screen co-star Kelly Dodd, she uses the word “stale” to describe Judge.

“Well, [Tamra] has to use me as her story line because she is stale, she doesn’t have a story line and everyone is exhausted and she has exhausted her stay,” Dodd told HollywoodLife. “But I think she is stale and she uses everyone else for her story lines because no one wants to hear about [husband Eddie Judge] being sick.”

In an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com, Dodd said she has no plans on ever speaking with Judge again.