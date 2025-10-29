‘RHOC’ Star Jennifer Pedranti Gets Candid About ‘Insecurities’ Ahead of Wedding in Exclusive Sneak Peek

Real Housewives of Orange County‘s Jennifer Pedranti is getting real about her insecurities surrounding her upcoming wedding to Ryan Boyajian.

In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Thursday’s all-new episode of the Bravo show, Jennifer admits to co-stars Gina Kirschenheiter, Shannon Beador and Tamra Judge that she worries about “always” being “enough” for her future husband.

“You need to feel like you’re enough,” Gina tells Jennifer, who reveals that aging is particularly a trigger for her feelings of self-worth.

“When I’m 72 and s—t’s falling and whatever, I’m still your girl, I’m still her for you,” Jennifer explains, adding in a confessional, “Getting older is real. And you still feel like the same woman, but you don’t look like the same woman.”

Jennifer insists that Ryan “doesn’t make [her] feel that way,” but reveals she still gets in her head about it.

“You have insecurities,” Gina assures her, as Jennifer says, “I know, and so is that a me thing?”

Shannon confesses in her own interview that Jennifer’s fears about marriage are “realistic.”

“That is a realistic insecurity,” she says. “We’ve all been through it; we’re divorced women. At one point, we were marrying the person we thought we’d spend the rest of our lives with, and then we weren’t enough.”

Tamra then chimes in that she most wants to see Jennifer “establish [her]self financially” for the well-being of her relationship with Ryan and for her five children from a previous relationship — Harrison, Dawson, Greyson, Everleigh and Dominic.

“[Then] if something doesn’t work out, you’re gonna be fine, you’re not dependent on him,” she explains. “And you’ll be like, ‘I’m paying for my own kids, don’t worry, you don’t have to pay for them.’ It alleviates that stress between the two of you.”

Jennifer and Tamra have gone back and forth all season, but in a confessional, the yoga studio owner admits, “It’s amazing to have a real conversation with Tamra without snark, and I wish she could do this more often.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo.