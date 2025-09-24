‘RHOC’ Exclusive Sneak Peek: Shannon Beador and Jennifer Pedranti Get Pranked With Fake Robbery

Shannon Beador and Jennifer Pedranti are in for the shock of a lifetime on The Real Housewives of Orange County.

In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Thursday’s all-new episode of the Bravo show, the two Housewives fall victim to a prank robbery — and Jenn can’t believe Shannon’s reaction.

Videos by PopCulture.com

As Shannon and Jenn pull up together in a car, they’re immediately wary of a man digging in a dumpster near their vehicle — a feeling which only intensifies as he approaches the window, complimenting them on their “nice ride.”

“You guys got any change?” he then asks, as Shannon calmly responds, “I don’t have any cash, sorry.”

The man doesn’t seem to be taking no for an answer, however. “Nothing? In a f—king car like this? You s—ting me?” he says threateningly, demanding, “How about you give me your f—king phones then? Give me that s—t. Give me your f—king phone, lady.”

Play video

The camera then shows Shannon and Jenn’s fellow castmates, Tamra Judge, Heather Dubrow, Emily Simpson, Gina Kirschenheiter and Gretchen Rossi, all watching the situation go down on a monitor from inside the building, revealing that the attempted robbery in progress is nothing but a prank.

The situation still feels real to Shannon and Jenn, however, as Shannon moves away from the window while asking, “What are you doing?” It’s only after the man asks if the two Housewives are “prepared to die” over their phones that Jenn and Shannon begin to catch on, at which point the man introduces himself as part of the United Defense Tactical team.

“Assh—e,” Jenn says in relief, joking, “I think I s—t myself.”

Even more shocking to Jenn was Shannon’s response to the fake robbery. “All the sudden, Shannon’s just calm, cool, collected,” she says in a confessional, asking, “Where did this Shannon come from?”

Shannon explains in her own interview, “I was functioning frozen, is that such a thing?” She continues, “I thought, ‘Can I kick his face? Oh, he’ll probably grab my ankle and pull me out of the car.’”

It turns out that the faked robbery was just the first step of the Housewives’ “reality-based threat training,” which then moves into some self-defense practice. And while Shannon, perhaps inspired by her recent scare, goes hard with her new self-defense moves, her castmates are less convinced.

(Bravo)

“I’ve never taken a self-defense class before, because I pretty much know that I will die,” Gina admits in a confessional, asking, “What are you gonna do, really, if a big man comes at you? ‘Wait, wait, sir! Let me do my move!’ Like, no. You’re f—king dead.”

Heather, after complaining that she’s a little too “delicate” for the rough and tumble class, adds in her own interview, “Yeah, I don’t really see myself as becoming a hand-to-hand combat kind of gal. I think my money would be better spent in a panic room.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo and is available to stream the next day on Peacock.