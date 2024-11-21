‘RHOC’ Star Shannon Beador and Ex John Janssen Reach Settlement in $75K Lawsuit

Shannon Beador and John Janssen have settled their lawsuit seven months after Janssen claimed in court that he had loaned the Real Housewives of Orange County star $75,000 during their relationship for a facelift.

A settlement notice dated Nov. 15 was obtained by PEOPLE on Nov. 19. In the filing, Janssen said that he and Beador had agreed on a settlement and checked the box that an upcoming filing for dismissal would be “unconditional” and submitted within the next 45 days. The settlement came just a week after both Janssen and Beador had requested a jury trial.

“Shannon made an incredibly smart emotional and financial decision in deciding to settle this case,” Beador’s lawyer Dave Beitchman wrote in a statement to Page Six. “I have no doubt in my mind that Shannon would prevail in this matter- the premise of this lawsuit itself is shameful, but the cost of defending the case would easily be more than the amount that was sought. While she was certainly prepared to fight for the truth, I congratulate her in taking the high road and putting this matter behind her.”

Beador and Janssen’s lawsuit was heavily discussed during the ongoing 18th season of RHOC, with the Bravo star claiming that Janssen had denied her offer to repay him $70,000 if they signed a mutual non-disparagement agreement. Alexis Bellino, who is currently engaged to Janssen, said on the show that her fiancé declined the offer because he felt like he needed to defend himself against Beador publicly.

Beador felt differently, saying on the show, “I just feel like it’s extortion.” She added, “What is most important to John is people think he’s a good guy, and this is step one, try to make Shannon look bad, and he’s really taking drastic steps.”

Janssen did appear on RHOC this season after previously vowing to step away from the camera, saying in a confessional alongside Bellino that he had filed a lawsuit against his ex because his “hands were tied” as he was “days away from crossing the statute of limitations of being able to do anything legally.”

Janssen continued by claiming that Beador “100%” knew the money he gave her was a loan. “I have proof of that,” he alleged. “Shannon sent me an email admitting it was a loan, so the comments about these being gifts are patently false. …Shannon has an interesting relationship with the truth.”