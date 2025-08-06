‘RHOC’ Exclusive Sneak Peek: Gretchen Rossi ‘Asking God’ to Help Her Forgive Tamra Judge

The Real Housewives of Orange County are off to New Orleans — but this big trip is anything but easy.

As Gina Kirschenheiter and Emily Simpson push for reconciliation within the group, Gretchen Rossi says she isn’t sure she’ll ever be able to fix things with Tamra Judge in a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Thursday’s all-new episode of the Bravo show.

The clip kicks off with Gina, Emily, Gretchen, and Katie Ginella taking in a riverboat tour while waiting on Tamra, Shannon Storms Beador, and Heather Dubrow to arrive in Louisiana.

Looking over the railing into the murky river waters, Gina notes that the waterlogged branches she keeps thinking are alligators are a “deflection,” joking, “I bet you Tamra put them out there.” Emily agrees, “She’s good at deflecting.”

It’s then that Emily reveals to the rest of the group that while horseback riding with Jenn Pedranti the other week, the yoga studio owner confided that Shannon keeps telling her, “You better not roll on me.”

Emily notes in a confessional that Shannon does like “to have an ally” in the Housewives group, telling Jenn that clearly the Love Hotel alum doesn’t want her to resolve things with Tamra, “’cause then she’s not alone.”

Recounting the conversation to the New Orleans group, Emily says that keeping Jenn from fixing things with Tamra is “the exact opposite of what I keep encouraging people to do — to come together.”

Gina agrees, “Right, I feel like we keep trying to make everybody get along,” turning to Gretchen as she continues, “And I understand, look, you have deep issues with Tamra, and I understand you’re gonna have to work that out.” Emily chimes in, “We were trying to start smaller, like maybe we’ll work our way up to Gretchen.”

Gretchen, who has been feuding with Tamra for more than a decade, responds, “I’m hearing everything you guys are saying, and I prayed a lot about it. I actually, literally am asking God to change my heart on the subject, but she has to be willing to take accountability for some of her s—t. …What is it gonna take for that girl to stop spinning the lies?”

Gretchen continues in a confessional, “I’m all about forgiveness, I think that’s what the Bible calls us to do. But the Bible doesn’t require you to reconcile with people that continue to harm you and continue to hurt you. And that’s called wisdom.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Thursday at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.