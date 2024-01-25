'The Real Housewives of Orange County' Brings Back Former Cast Member 10 Years After Her Exit

The Real Housewives of Orange County is getting a new look for the forthcoming season. After much speculation, TMZ confirms Alexis Bellino's is returning to the Bravo franchise, and it's set to be major drama due to the messy connection to current cast member, Shannon Beador. Bellino is returning as a friend of the show, more than 10 years after walking exiting the series. She left the series in 2013. Bellino starred in the show as a main cast member from seasons 5 through 8, and as a guest in season 14. Production on season 18 just began. Aside from being co-stars on the same franchise, the two have one thing in common: John Janssen. Bellino recently began dating Jansseen, who is Beador's ex. Beador and Jansseen were in a relationship for three years from 2019 until 2022. Beador alleges Jansseen broke up with her just a week after Season 17 wrapped, and claims she was blindsided by the split.

Bellino and Jansseen are seemingly going strong. They've been seen on dates, on vacation, and blending families. But the alleged dislike between the two began before the crossover of a man. Beador has made it clear that she is no fan of Bellino. And unfortunately, Beador has been in the news a lot in recent months.

She was arrested for driving under the influence in September 2023, and she was overheard trash-talking Bellino at a restaurant. Bellino claims the trash talk was over a defamation lawsuit Beador's ex-husband filed against her and Tamra Judge, but Bellino says she's not involved in the lawsuit.

Beador pleaded no contest in the case, Yahoo News reports she was arrested for driving erratically onto residential property and crashing into the house as she tried to park her vehicle. She was sentenced to three years probation, avoiding jail time. Beador was also ordered to do 40 hours of community service, pay $390 in fines, and participate in the First Offender Alcohol program for nine months.