‘RHOC’: Meghan King Edmonds Jokes About Being ‘Pregnant’ Amid Husband’s Cheating Scandal

Meghan King Edmonds is claiming she’s pregnant following her husband Jim Edmond’s cheating scandal.

The former Real Housewives of Orange County star, 34, told her Instagram followers via her Instagram story that she was pregnant — before telling them that she was kidding.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I have some news to share,” Edmonds said with a large “bump.”

“I’m pregnant … with this!” she continued before pulling a stuffed animal out from under her shirt.

She went on to tell them that it was her 2-year-old daughter, Aspen’s idea.

Following her husband’s scandal with his alleged lover, Jennifer McFelia Villegas, she decided to address the rumors that she wasn’t wearing her wedding ring with her fans, saying, “Btw, my RIGHT hand is holding my phone. It’s a mirror image!”

The former reality star recently addressed the scandal in a lengthy blog titled “I’m Sad.”

“Do I believe him? I don’t know,” she wrote. “Because I don’t trust him anymore. Physical or not, he still had an affair and he admits this to me.”

“I do not fault any other person except my husband,” she continued. “There are so many people out there with bad intentions and it’s our responsibility to ignore and rise above. One slimy person doesn’t make another person cheat. And there are a million more slimy people to take ‘slimy person #1’s place.’”

“So yes, marriage is a choice on the bad days,” she concluded. “And on the good days marriage is easy and beautiful. No one said it would be easy, I just didn’t think it would be this hard.”

The day before her statement, her husband came forward to deny allegations that he had a physical relationship with another woman, but did admit that he “engaged in an inappropriate conversation with this person.”

Edmonds said that she initially found out about the accusations online and said she called her husband after when he told her that there was nothing physical but that he did send “lewd photos” with this woman for several months.

News first broke while she was in labor with their twin sons. Villegas allegedly has a history of hooking up with professional athletes but did call their affair a “poor decision.”

The Edmonds aired on the popular Bravo show for three seasons until she decided to walk away from the reality series just before season 13 to spend more time with her family.