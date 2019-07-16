‘RHOC’ Star Meghan King Edmonds Gives Husband a Shout out in Family Photo Amid Cheating Allegations

Meghan King Edmonds and Jim Edmonds are back on track after a cheating scandal threatened to destroy their marriage. The former Real Housewives of Orange County star shared several happy family photos and gave her husband a sweet shout out in the caption.

Over the weekend, the 34-year-old mother-of-three posted a photo of herself with twin sons Hart and Hayes and daughter Aspen. As noted by PEOPLE, she wasn’t wearing her wedding ring in the photo, but she did mention Jim, whom she credited with snapping the photos.

“Lazy summer days… yeah right,” Meghan joked in the caption. “Pic by daddy.”

Meghan and Jim haven’t given fans an update on the status of their relationship since confirming that the former Major League Baseball star crossed the line with another woman. Jim admitted that he sent inappropriate text messages to a woman named Jennifer McFelia Villegas.

Villegas allegedly has a history of hooking up with professional athletes, according to Us Weekly. She spoke about her relationship with Jim in an interview with All About The Tea, telling the outlet it was “a poor decision.” She maintained that she did not blackmail Jim and never intended to “ruin anyone’s family.”

“I want to make a few things very clear — I never set anyone up, blackmailed anyone nor have I attempted to ruin anyone’s family. All my relationships have involved two consenting adults. I made a poor decision to enter a relationship with a married man, and for that I am sorry,” she said.

She told All About The Tea that she’s an imperfect person, but has grown significantly over the years. Villegas revealed that she’d had some run-ins with the law in the past and said she was apologetic.

“I am no saint. My past includes two DUIs and for that I am deeply remorseful and I’ve learned from my mistakes. My life today is completely devoted to my relationship with God and my daughter,” she shared.

All About The Tea obtained screenshots of messages allegedly between Jim and Villegas. In the conversation, Jim appeared to send a photo of his penis and “a video of himself masturbating in his basement while his wife was laid up in the hospital.” The alleged video was filmed on the day Meghan was giving birth to their twin boys.

Jim initially denied the affair, All About The Tea reported. Instead, he accused Villegas of attempting to blackmail him. Jim reportedly even went as far as having Villegas sign a non-disclosure agreement. He also allegedly paid her a significant amount to stay quiet about their relationship. All About The Tea obtained copies of the agreement.

Eventually, Jim admitted in a statement to Us Weekly that he did, in fact, have “inappropriate” contact with a woman who was not his wife. He stressed that it was never physical, however.

Meghan said of the affair, “I only blame my husband for his actions: he made the choice to betray my trust and jeopardize our marriage. His recklessness also allowed this woman to profit from my heartbreak — but now that her name is out there, she won’t be able to shake down any other families as I rebuild mine.”