‘RHOC’ Cast Member Josh Waring Asks for Attempted Murder Charged to be Dropped

Josh Waring, the son of Real Housewives of Orange County star Lauri Peterson, is trying to get a judge to drop attempted murder charges a few weeks before the trial begins.

Waring has been in prison for over two years while awaiting trial for allegedly attempting to kill Daniel Lopez, who was shot outside a sober living home in 2016. According to The Blast, the trial is scheduled to start on Nov. 26.

With only a few weeks to go before the trial, Waring is trying to get subpoenas for nine Orange County Sheriff’s Department employees, including officers who are involved in the recording of Waring’s jail phone calls. The Orange County Sheriff’s Department claims the recordings were made by a third-party company by mistake and have not been illegally listed to by the officers.

The sheriff’s office asked the subpoenas to be quashed, since they believe what the officers would have to say would be irrelevant to Waring’s attempts to get the attempted murder charged dropped. The department also said they could not have nine officers tied up with testifying in this case.

Back in August, The Blast reported that Waring was trying to get $1.4 million in damages over the jail phone call recording controversy. He claimed “at least 1,4000 calls were intercepted, recorded and turned over to the investigating prosecution team, violating a court order,” and accused Orange County of violating attorney-client privilege.

Waring was arrested in June 2016 in Costa Mesa, California for allegedly shooting Lopez in the torso. After police arrived at the scene, witnesses said Waring allegedly fled the scene in a stolen vehicle, which was located eight hours later. In November 2016, he got into trouble for allegedly drinking an alcoholic beverage he kept hidden in his bunk.

In September 2017, Waring’s estranged wife, Hannah Waring, filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences. The two separated in 2015 and Peterson has legal custody of their daughter, Kennedy.

In a 2016 interview with Radar Online, Waring denied the attempted murder charges against him, but admitted he used heroin and Zanax.

“I had a prior altercation that night,” Waring told the outlet in August 2016. “I was using… I was under the influence, and was chased off the property. It was a mistake of bad timing. Someone came back and shot up the house. Just because of the fact I had priors, I was arrested.”

Waring previously pleaded guilty to hit-and-run and drug charges in 2008.

Peterson appeared on the first four seasons of The Real Housewives of Orange County, but left to help her son. During an appearance on Megyn Kelly Today last month, she said she believes her son is innocent.

Photo credit: Bravo