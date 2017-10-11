Troubled ‘Real Housewives of Orange County’ Son Served With Divorce Papers in Jail

This looks like the beginning of a messy divorce for Josh Waring. The son of Real Housewives of Orange County cast member Lauri Peterson has reportedly been served with divorce papers while behind bars awaiting trial on an attempted murder charge.

His estranged wife Hannah Waring filed the papers on Sept. 25, according to Us Weekly, citing irreconcilable differences. At the time, she was also behind bars at an Orange County Courthouse on charges of second-degree robbery.

Divorce appears to have been a long time coming for the couple, who officially separated in 2015 shortly after the birth of their 4-year-old daughter Kennedy. Peterson has legal custody of the child, according to Us Weekly.

Waring’s attempted murder charge stems from an incident in June 2016, when police allege he shot 35-year-old Daniel Lopez before getting in a car chase in a stolen BMW with officers in Costa Mesa, California. Waring has pleaded not guilty to the charge and is awaiting trial.

“I had a prior altercation that night,” he told Radar in August 2016. “I was using. I was under the influence, and was chased off the property. It was a mistake of bad timing. Someone came back and shot up the house. Just because of the fact I had priors, I was arrested.”

This wasn’t Waring’s first brush with the law, having pleaded guilty to a hit-and-run and three felony counts of possession of a controlled substance in 2008.

Peterson, who appeared on seasons 1-4 of The Real Housewives of Orange County, left the show in 2008 to help deal with her son’s issues.