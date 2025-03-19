‘RHOBH’: Kyle Richards Grilled About Morgan Wade After Paparazzi Scandal

Kyle Richards is back in the hot seat over her relationship with Morgan Wade on this week’s episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills — and Sutton Stracke is on the hot mic. Just saying, this vacation to Saint Lucia seems anything but relaxing.

Spoiler-filled recap ahead for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 14, Episode 16 “Sutton on Trial at Sea.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Is Kyle Richards Moving on With Morgan Wade?

Kyle’s estranged husband, Mauricio Umansky, was most recently the one in the spotlight for his love life after those steamy paparazzi pictures surfaced earlier this season, and he’s getting a little more heat at this first vacation dinner too. Bozoma Saint John revealed that not only did she clock him at dinner with that same woman — she of course got some intel for Kyle.

Play video

Kyle seemed to still be in denial about Mauricio moving on, but the other ladies saw the writing on the wall for her. “Greece, now Malibu, who knows where else,” Garcelle Beauvais said in a confessional. “It doesn’t sound like it’s a random girl, it sounds like his girl.”

Garcelle then pointed out to the table that while everyone is free to talk about Mauricio’s love life, they still have to walk on eggshells about Morgan around Kyle. “I think, if I’m going to be completely honest, what’s confusing to me is that I feel like we tip-toe around Morgan,” she told Kyle. “We don’t know what that situation is.”

Kyle wasn’t getting into it though, she said there was no situation to even discuss, despite recently being photographed at Morgan’s concert. “I know there was a photo at a concert. I literally had an appearance I had on the books for six months,” she claimed. “What am I gonna do? Going to the gas station brings attention, too. There’s nothing I can do about that part of my life.”

But the other women weren’t sure how true that was, with Garcelle quipping in a confessional, “Does the paparazzi really follow her everywhere? Everywhere? Julia Roberts can go out without being trailed. Kyle Richards can’t?”

Speaking of some questionable truths, I’m not so sure how sincere Sutton’s apology to Dorit Kemsley was after she walked back her comments about the size of Dorit’s wallet as “hurtful.” Dorit wasn’t really feeling a kumbaya moment either, the other ladies basically had to force her to accept Sutton’s apology without biting back.

I thought the drama would be over there, but back at the villa, Garcelle wondered why Sutton was defending Kyle instead of her at dinner, despite being one of the main questioners of Kyle’s relationship with Morgan last season. “I’ve had Sutton’s back so many times, but tonight, she just left me out to dry. Okay, I see you,” she said in her confessional. “I see you.”

We’re starting to see the Kyle-sized crack in this friendship, and it’s a bummer because Sutton really could have used a friend on this catamaran ride the ladies took the next day.

Sutton on Trial at Sea

Erika Jayne gets credit for turning this lovely boat ride into a complete mess, telling Sutton, “I have noticed that you are very critical and sometimes very … not the most compassionate to women that are going through the worst time in their life. …You pose as a friend, and then oftentimes work as an enemy.”

I can’t believe Erika was still salty over people questioning the orphans and widows of it all, but she is! And Dorit was still mad at Sutton — surprise, surprise their little detente didn’t last.

With two of the ladies coming at her Sutton officially entered meltdown mode, asking, “What do you f—king want from me?” and telling them, “All you do is like tell me what I do wrong constantly. …This is not going to be Sutton on trial at sea.”

bravo

At that, she stormed off — well, as far as you can storm off on a catamaran — but at least we ended the moment with a little hot mic moment from her. “I hate these f—king b—ches,” she said to herself. “They’re such fcking c—ts.”

I love a hot mic, and I also think it’s interesting neither Garcelle nor Kyle defended Sutton. She might be running out of allies on this cast.

This article was adapted from the latest episode of PopCulture Social Call, streaming weekdays on PopCulture.com’s YouTube channel. You can now watch this episode, which is embedded in the above article.



