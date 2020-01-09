Andy Cohen Invites Meghan Markle to Join ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Amid Decision to Step Back as Senior Royal

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announced this week that they would be stepping down as senior members of the royal family and splitting their time between the U.K. and the United States, prompting Bravo host Andy Cohen to issue the former Suits actress an offer.

Under Markle and Harry’s official Instagram post announcing their decision, Cohen commented, “Open invite for The Duchess to join #RHOBH !!!” Bravo’s account also offered a suggestion for a potential tagline for the duchess, using the Comments by Celebs’ post about the interaction to write, “Meghan Markle tagline suggestion: Beverly Hills is full of diamonds, but I’m the crown jewel.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex revealed that they will become financially independent for their new chapter, which will include a move across the pond. Reports are currently speculating that the couple and their son, Archie, will move to either Los Angeles or Canada, the former prompting Cohen to issue Markle an invite to join The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Markle grew up in Los Angeles, and her mom, Doria Ragland, currently lives there. She and Harry also recently hired a Hollywood-based press team and were rumored to be looking at homes in the area. On the other hand, Canada is Commonwealth nation, and it would make sense for the Sussexes to live somewhere with symbolic ties to the British monarchy. The pair also recently spent the holidays in the country with Archie, staying on Vancouver Island. Markle also lived in Toronto for several years while filming Suits.

On Jan. 7, the Sussexes announced that they plan to step back as senior members of the royal family.

“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution,” the couple shared in a statement on Instagram. “We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment.”

“We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages,” the statement continued. “This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity. We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support.”

