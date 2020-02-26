‘RHOBH’ Star Teddi Mellencamp Welcomes Baby No. 3

Teddi Mellencamp is officially a mama of three! The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star and husband Edwin Arroyave welcomed their newborn daughter Tuesday evening, the couple announced alongside a sweet video of Mellencamp playing with the little one’s toes.

Arroyave couldn’t help but gush on his own account, sharing a video of his wife from the hospital bed with the caption, “[Teddi Mellencamp] was a champ in the delivery room! Baby and mommy as healthy as can be.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The Bravo couple is already parents to daughter Slate, 7, and son Cruz, 5, while Arroyave is also the dad of an 11-year-old daughter, Isabella, from a previous relationship. Mellencamp first announced her pregnancy in September, revealing to Us Weekly that it came as a surprise, as her first two children were conceived via IVF.

“My husband said, ‘I don’t want to see you going through IVF again — that was brutal,’” she said at the time. “It was so many rounds, but this time we really weren’t doing anything! I was on vacation! Just having fun with my family! It was a complete surprise. I didn’t even know I was because I didn’t have a regular cycle.”

Prior to giving birth, Mellencamp opened up to Entertainment Tonight about how this pregnancy differed from her past experiences.

“I’m surprised I could film a season of Real Housewives pregnant,” she said. “But you know what, I am not drinking, so I do not forget a crumb. Like … I can remember every little detail.”

“Yeah, everyone will be like, ‘Teddi, what happened … Teddi? What about, Teddi?’” she continued. “I’ll be like, ‘Yup! I know, I know.’ I’m like, I might as well be taking notes. Because when you’re not drinking, you’re really present. Like, if you have two glasses of wine, it kind of takes the edge off, your mind wanders. But if you are, like, stone-cold sober, you are like, well, I might as well get fully invested in this story you’re telling me.”

Mellencamp was also more able to stay more active during this pregnancy.

“I mean, I think the biggest thing for me on how this pregnancy has changed, is with the other two I was consistently on bed rest,” she explained. “And I wasn’t able to be active. I wasn’t necessarily taking very good care of myself. And this time, I’ve gone all in, my life has completely changed. I now have a business, I am on a television show. There’s just so much more going on. And I’ve been able to be active. I’ve been able to go and do all these things. So I’ve mentally felt so much better, that really everything shifted.”

Congratulations to the Mellencamp-Arroyave family!

Photo credit: Getty / Joe Scarnici