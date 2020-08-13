'RHOBH' Star Teddi Mellencamp Rebukes Fans for 'Wishing Harmful Things' on Her Children

Teddi Mellencamp is saying "enough is enough" when it comes to the abusive comments she says she has been receiving on social media amid her latest controversy on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. The Bravo star took to Instagram after turning off the comments on her post which called Wednesday's night's show "a good one," despite the widespread backlash she's facing for accusing Denise Richards of allegedly hooking up with Brandi Glanville.

"I had so many comments on my last post saying they wish I was dead, wishing harmful things on my children," the daughter of John Mellencamp said in her video Thursday. "That’s really where enough is enough. You guys tune in for drama, then enjoy the drama, but coming after people you do not know and wishing they died has got to stop."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave (@teddimellencamp) on Aug 13, 2020 at 8:56am PDT



The Housewife continued that the backlash has been "wrong on so many levels,” adding, "I have always loved doing Real Housewives — the good, the bad and the ugly — because I know it’s an escape for so many people watching. I know when I watch [The Real Housewives of Potomac], I’m laughing, I am loving it and I am picking my favorite — all the things you’re supposed to do watching these television shows.”

Mellencamp and Kyle Richards brought the accusations Glanville had leveled against the Wild Things star to the group during their cast trip to Rome. While Denise has denied the alleged affair, both Mellencamp and Kyle were accused of "outing" the actress and reacting in a "biphobic" way to the rumors on Wednesday's Watch What Happens Live! With Andy Cohen.

Kyle responded at the time, "It has nothing to do with [Denise's sexuality]. If you hear a married woman has an affair and you’re on a reality show, it’s gonna come up. It’s been said on camera. If it had never been told on camera it would not have come up, honestly. But it’s an affair, regardless of if it’s a man or a woman and you’re on a reality show."

Mellencamp chimed in, "When I said at the first dinner, 'This is really bad,' it’s not because it was a woman, it was because it was an affair that we were told on camera. And that’s the part you hate having to talk about, but it was already out there. I don’t think I ever looked at it as outing Denise. I was trying to talk to her about things that she said about us and the group."