'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills': Brandi Glanville Reveals Alleged Affair With Denise Richards

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is diving into new drama surrounding Denise Richards, and Brandi Glanville is ready to stir the pot. In a new season supertease shared first by PEOPLE, the former Housewife revealed an alleged steamy affair between herself and the Wild Things actress. Watch the trailer here.

"I f—ed her, woke up the next morning [and] she said, 'Aaron can never know this. He'll kill me,'" Glanville tells Kyle Richards, Dorit Kemsley, Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave, Lisa Rinna, and Erika Jayne at a dinner. When Denise, who wed husband Aaron Phypers in 2018, hears of the rumors being spread about her, she tearfully responds, "What the f—? That is not true!"

It's then that Denise appears to pull away from her other Housewives, with Garcelle Beauvais explaining that she was supposed to meet with her fellow actress, but The Bold and the Beautiful actress was a "no show." She tells Kyle, "I've been calling her — nothing." This is majorly concerning for Kemsley, who earlier expressed that she believed Denise when it came to her affair denial. "I hope to God she's okay. My heart is racing. I'm really, really scared," Kemsley says as she dials the missing Denise.

Rinna also plays a questionable role in the drama to come, with Beauvais declaring her the "bad guy in all of this" at a dinner before Denise invokes the name of Bravo, pleading with the network not to air the footage of the rumor. "Bravo has a choice. If they ever want me to be on the show [...] They need to cut that," she says. The clip ends with a dinner between Rinna and Denise, during which the Melrose Place actress tells her friend of two decades, "I think it's a lesson learned." Denise replies, "Oh, I learned a lesson."

In January, Denise's representative told PEOPLE that rumors she had walked away from RHOBH due to Glanville's accusations of a sexual affair were not true. "What really happened with Brandi and Denise will play out on the season. There is a lot of she said; she said going on. But it's going to be very dramatic," a source told the outlet at the time.

The rest of the drama between Denise and Glanville will play out this season on the Bravo show. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesday on Bravo at 9 p.m. ET. For more on RHOBH from PopCulture, click here.