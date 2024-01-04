'RHOBH' Season 13 Episode 10 Recap: Denise Richards Slams Erika Jayne After OnlyFans Dig

It's Denise Richards vs. Erika Jayne once again this season of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, and this time, Denise is coming a bit more prepared than at Kyle's weed dinner. A bit. Let's get into this week's Real Housewives of Beverly Hills — Season 13 Episode 10.

We pick up on Taco Tuesday after Denise accused Erika of having engaged in inappropriate conversation around her daughters and Erika dropped this lethal response. Still drops my jaw, but Erika had more to follow it up with this week, as she reminded Denise that she wasn't exactly giving PG at that same dinner.

Regardless, this all happened like four years ago, and Erika pointed out they had squashed that fight back when Denise still had a diamond. But Denise isn't letting it go, she says Erika DOES want to keep fighting with her to distract from all the other stuff going on in her life with her ex-husband Tom Girardi and his whole stealing from victims of tragedy allegations. This is not an invalid point, but Denise was never gonna get anywhere with Erika this season, better have come for Erika over the same thing in past seasons and none of it has stuck.

Speaking of something that hasn't stuck, let's move on to Dorit still not grasping the concept of microaggressions despite us watching her learn about them multiple times on this show. After saying Garcelle attacked her at Taco Tuesday, the two get together for one of the more uncomfortable dinners on this show, and that's saying a lot with Denise this season.

Dorit is shocked that her behavior might be coming off a bit racially insensitive, but she's the only one who is shocked, I mean remember. Garcelle told Dorit she's not calling her a racist, but...

Dorit continues to seem more offended at being told she was being offensive than at the fact she was BEING offensive, but Garcelle says she's ready to bury the hatchet with her if she can understand what she did wrong. And cut to Dorit's semi-annual apology. And her subsequent Instagram captions.

Great, glad to know the lesson really stuck. Let me know what you thought of this week's episode in the comments!