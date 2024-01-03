Heather Gay is revealing the real story behind her black eye. In Tuesday's Real Housewives of Salt Lake City finale, Gay claimed that the massive bruise she received off-camera after a night of partying in Season 3 was given to her by none other than incarcerated castmate Jen Shah.

Gay's mysterious black eye has captivated fans since the Bravo star said she didn't "recall" how she received the injury, but in Tuesday's finale, she alleged it was Shah who had hurt her as she and her c-ostars Lisa Barlow, Meredith Marks and Whitney Rose confronted newcomer Monica Garcia over her involvement with the Instagram troll account Reality Von Tease.

"We are friends, and we have been through this bulls-t before with Jen," Gay said, noting that she and the other cast members had "shut down feelings of doubt" with Shah before she was convicted for her involvement in a long-running telemarketing scam. "I went on book tour and defended her and took s- for the fact that she gave me a black eye," the Bad Mormon author claimed, shocking her co-stars. "I had to ride hard for [Shah] and I had to lie for her," Gay continued to Garcia. "We're not going to do it again with you. Pack your bags and go."

Fans had long suspected Shah had something to do with Gay's black eye, as the ex-Housewife was the first person Gay called in the morning when she saw how massive her bruise had gotten. Gay later told Rose of the injury, "I think we all know what happened, I just think we don't want to talk about it." During the Season 3 reunion, Gay claimed of her bruise, "I don't know how I got the black eye. I blacked out. I don't know what happened ... I cannot speak to anything other than I walked to my room and I blacked out and I woke up with a black eye."

(Photo: Jen Shah)

Despite Gay's allegation, Shah has denied any involvement with the injury. After Tuesday's finale, the Housewife's Instagram Story statement slammed the accusation, writing, "BRAVO, if I punched Heather in her eye, you guys would have footage to prove it. It's clear the show can't live without me since I was brought up at the beginning, middle and end of season 4."

The television personality, who is currently serving a five-year prison sentence, continued, "Andy [Cohen] is still butt hurt that I turned down his 1:1 interview. Why would you sit down with someone who 'gave' another cast member a black eye? Next story."

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City reunion kicks off Tuesday, Jan. 9 at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.