'RHOSLC' Star Lisa Barlow's Son Jack Is Hospitalized on His Mission in Colombia

It appears that Lisa Barlow's son Jack went on his mission trip after all. There was some confusion about whether The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star's teenage son was still attending his trip to Bogotá, Colombia. Fans of the show saw Lisa throw a party for Jack to announce where he was going on a mission. But instead, Jack was spotted in Tustin, California instead of Colombia. A fan on Reddit reported he saw the Bravo star at a TJ MAXX, and it forced Lisa to address what Jack was doing there instead. In a post to X, Lisa reported Jack's visa was delayed. As a devout Mormon, mission trips are part of the religion for most. Luckily, Jack's visa ended up coming and he went on the trip, but was hospitalized while there.

Entertainment Weekly reported that ahead of the Christmas holiday, she revealed on social media that Jack was hospitalized. "I miss Jack every day," she posted on X (formerly Twitter) on December 19. "He's been in the hospital three days and it's killing me not being there."

I miss Jack every day – he has been in the hospital for 3 days and it’s killing me not being there ♥️♥️ — Lisa Barlow (@LisaBarlow7) December 20, 2023

When asked why Jack was hospitalized, Lisa admitted that she didn't know at the time, noting, "they're figuring it out" and that her family will "know more tomorrow" about whether they can visit him. The report notes that per the Missionary Standards Manual from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, "Generally, family and friends should not visit you during your mission. However, under special circumstances, your mission president may approve an exception."

The Mormon religion has been central to the reality show as several cast mates have spoken out against the Church. Jack's mission was an area of contention between Lisa and her co-star, Heather Gay, who left the Church and penned a bestselling memoir called Bad Mormon detailing her experience.