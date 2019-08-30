Garcelle Beauvais Breaks Ground as First Black Cast Member in ‘RHOBH’ History

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills will be making history in their upcoming 10th season. The Bravo series announced the addition of Garcelle Beauvais to the cast along with Sutton Stracke after Lisa Vanderpump’s exit at the end of Season 9. Beauvais will be the first black housewife in RHOBH history.

Beauvais is known for her acting career, with credits on shows including The Jamie Foxx Show and NYPD Blue. She also played a role in Spider-Man: Homecoming.

The actress shared her excitement over joining the beloved Bravo show Thursday in a statement to the network’s Daily Dish.

“I am excited and proud to be joining the cast of such a wildly popular and beloved show like The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. As a working actor who has been in the industry for some time, it’s exhilarating to have the opportunity to delve into a new chapter in the entertainment spectrum. As the first African-American Housewife in the Beverly Hills franchise, I am honored and humbled by this awesome opportunity to exemplify the fact that Black Girl Magic lives and thrives in every zip code!” the 52-year-old actress said. “Already being intimately familiar with the spotlight of Hollywood, my journey of successes and trials has already been chronicled and shared with my many loyal supporters around the world. The continual encouragement, support and yes, even at times, criticism, have helped make me the dynamic woman I am today.”

She added: “I’m excited to share the many ongoing daily surprises, laughs and joys of being a working mother in today’s crazy world. The hustle is R-E-A-L! No games, all heart and a little dash of fashion-filled sass is what you’ll get when you step into my sphere… and I wouldn’t have it any other way!”

Beauvais was the subject of tabloid headlines back in 2010 when she exposed her then-husband Michael Nilon’s alleged affair in an email to his colleagues at Creative Artists Agency, Us Weekly reported. The couple, who share two kids, finalized their divorce a year later.

The actress seemed to get a warm welcome from at least one of her new co-stars, Lisa Rinna. The reality star flooded her Instagram Stories with photos of herself and Beauvais at different events throughout the years. Rinna is also reportedly close friends with Stracke.

“I am thrilled and honored to be joining The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” Strake wrote in her own statement to The Daily Dish. “As a mother to three children who is also deeply committed to my efforts in philanthropy, my life is a balancing act. There is a lot going on in the best way possible and I strive to pursue all of my passions to the fullest,” Sutton told The Daily Dish on Thursday. “I am excited to share my true loves of art and fashion design, and open the doors to my world. I am looking forward to this ride and where this journey takes me. Fun times ahead for this Southern Belle in Southern California!”

Rinna, Kyle Richards, Teddi Mellencamp, Denise Richards, Dorit Kemsley and Erika Jayne are all set to return for Season 10, which is already in production.