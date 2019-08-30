‘RHOBH’ Adds Garcelle Beauvais, Sutton Stracke After Lisa Vanderpump Exit

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills have found two new cast members following Lisa Vanderpump‘s exit. Season 10 of the beloved Bravo reality series will welcome Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Tracke as the latest additions to the cast. They will join returning cast members Lisa Rinna, Kyle Richards, Teddi Mellencamp, Dorit Kemsley, Denise Richards and Erika Jayne.

Bravo’s The Daily Dish announced the casting news a few months since Vanderpump told press she would not return for the 10th season of the reality series after failing to appear for the Season 9 reunion.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I am excited and proud to be joining the cast of such a wildly popular and beloved show like The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” Beauvais said in a statement to the show. “As a working actor who has been in the industry for some time, it’s exhilarating to have the opportunity to delve into a new chapter in the entertainment spectrum.

“As the first African-American Housewife in the Beverly Hills franchise, I am honored and humbled by this awesome opportunity to exemplify the fact that Black Girl Magic lives and thrives in every zip code!” she added of the big milestone for the series. “Already being intimately familiar with the spotlight of Hollywood, my journey of successes and trials has already been chronicled and shared with my many loyal supporters around the world. The continual encouragement, support and yes, even at times, criticism, have helped make me the dynamic woman I am today.

“I’m excited to share the many ongoing daily surprises, laughs and joys of being a working mother in today’s crazy world. The hustle is R-E-A-L! No games, all heart and a little dash of fashion-filled sass is what you’ll get when you step into my sphere…and I wouldn’t have it any other way!” she concluded.

Stracke, who had already been rumored to be joining as a close friend of Rinna’s, also released a statement celebrating the news.

“I am thrilled and honored to be joining The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. As a mother to three children who is also deeply committed to my efforts in philanthropy, my life is a balancing act,” she said. “There is a lot going on in the best way possible and I strive to pursue all of my passions to the fullest.

“I am excited to share my true loves of art and fashion design, and open the doors to my world. I am looking forward to this ride and where this journey takes me. Fun times ahead for this Southern Belle in Southern California!” she added.

It is unclear at the moment if Camille Grammer will return in a friend capacity giving her explosive moments in the Season 9 finale and reunion episodes.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently filming. An official premiere date for Season 10 has not been announced.