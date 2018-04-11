‘RHOBH’: Teddi Mellencamp’s ‘Pretend Amnesia’ Comment Rears Its Ugly Head in Berlin

Erika Girardi is owning up to her “a—hole” behavior after her shocking loss of temper at Real Housewives of Beverly Hills newcomer Teddi Mellencamp.

The usually calm and collected Housewife shocked fans earlier this season when she snapped on Mellencamp after the accountability coach accused her offhand of having “pretend amnesia” when it came to something she said about Dorit Kemsley. The typically tough Housewife broke down in tears, and although Girardi and Mellencamp have been cordial since the spat, tensions have been simmering under the surface.

Everything came to a head when the ladies took a trip together to Berlin, Germany, during a ritual clearing of the air over cocktails.

“I have one issue,” Girardi said. “Pretend amnesia. Amnesia? Sure. Pretend? That implies I’m a liar. Don’t.”

Mellencamp replied in a measured way, “My only issue was the way you talked to me,” to which Girardi retorted, “I don’t care how I talked to you, you called me a liar.”

Pointing out that she apologized right away after realizing what he had implied about her castmate, Mellencamp asked Girardi if she heard her say how sorry she was.

“I don’t know, I didn’t hear you, but apparenyly so,” Girardi said, adding, “I have a bad temper.”

Mellencamp, starting to well up with tears, pointed out that she felt bullied by Girardi at the time, saying, “You have a big presence.”

Kemsley, beneficially butting in for once, cleared things up: “You scare her! You scare the living s— out of her!”

“I think you’re smart and you’re beautiful, but in the moment, if somebody kind of pushes you, you snap back, and I don’t know how to handle it,” Mellencamp said, gathering her thoughts again. “And it made me f—ing uncomfortable and it hurt my feelings.”

The equestrian revealed she almost didn’t come on the trip, adding, “I really don’t know why this confrontation makes me upset.”

Girardi appeared to take this to heart, telling the shaken Housewife, “My issue was pretend. I apologize to you, and I’m glad you came on the trip, because I’ve had fun with you.”

“And obviously I don’t want to scare you, sweetheart,” she continued. “I don’t want to be that person. That does not make me feel good.”

Away from the other Housewives, Girardi admitted that she sees where she needs to make some changes in her life.

“I cannot shut that temper off, that’s something I’d like to change, I’d like to work on, but I am adult enough to know im an a—hole. I don’t want to be someone who is mean or evicerates people.”

Lisa had her own take on what down, playing psychiatrist to the camera and saying, “Erika must trigger something in Teddi from her childhood … That will be $500.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

Photo credit: Bravo