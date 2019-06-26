‘RHOBH’: Dorit Kemsley Claims Lisa Vanderpump Has ‘Chosen Not to See’ Her Co-Stars

Dorit Kemsley threw some not-so-subtle shade at Lisa Vanderpump ahead of her exit from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, claiming her co-star refused to film with or see any of the other women.

Kemsley came for the former RHOBH star in Tuesday’s episode of the Bravo series in a conversation with Camille Grammer, Erika Girardi, Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Teddi Mellencamp and Denise Richards.

“There’s been a certain thing this year with a friend of ours that we haven’t been able to move through,” Kemsley said, telling Kyle when asked if she had heard anything from their former friend, “No, she’s chosen not to see any of us. She’s had endless invites and has not turned up.”

While Grammer agreed Vanderpump should have made an appearance at her bridal shower and wedding amid the PuppyGate drama, Rinna felt the newlywed “let her off the hook” when it came to interviews with the press.

Bristling, Grammer answered, “I guess I was weak then,” before Denise came to her defense, reminding everyone that Grammer had just lost her house to the Malibu wildfires: “This isn’t fair to her. She just lost her f—ing house. Why are we talking about this right now? Seriously, just let it go.”

It was then Grammer turned her attention to Kemsley, going in on her lavish lifestyle amid her husband’s alleged money troubles.

“Your husband was telling me how he filed for bankruptcy,” she said to a shocked Kemsley. “And I was just like, ‘Wow, where does she get all this fancy cars, this Bentley she’s driving around with? All these diamonds? Your makeup, your glam? Your clothes, they’re outstanding, they’re beautiful.’ I’ve always said that.”

“My husband built a $2 billion business from zero. Let me finish, let me clear it up for you,” Kemsley responded. “In 2008, his business went bust, he claimed bankruptcy much like many many successful men. What does that have to do with today? This is 10 years ago. What are you talking about?”

As Grammer claimed to have a close personal friend to whom Kemsley’s husband owed $1 million, she continued to snark about the reality personality in her confessional.

Grammer said, “Dorit comes across as somebody that’s pretending to be somebody she’s not. In this town, in Beverly Hills, you have to be leary of people that live way beyond their means because you don’t know who’s trying to be your friend that’s in it for the wrong reasons.”

“It seems like there are things that maybe PK hasn’t been so open about in their financial situation,” she added. “I don’t want to say something because maybe she doesn’t know what’s going on. Or maybe her husband’s not telling her everything.”

As for Kemsley, her mind was officially made up about the original RHOBH cast member.

“I’ve seen Camille talk out of both sides of her mouth, but this Camille, she’s downright vicious and mean,” she said in a confessional. “After tonight, I’m done.”

