‘RHOBH’ Cast Takes Road Trip Without Lisa Vanderpump Amid Rumored Feud

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast recently took a road trip together without Lisa Vanderpump, amid a rumored feud between the stars.

Us Weekly reports that Camille Grammer — who is said to be returning the show as a friend of the housewives for its next season — shared a photo of herself with Erika Jayne, Lisa Rinna, Dorit Kemsley, Teddi Mellencamp, Kyle Richards and brand new cast member actress Denise Richards as they prepared to head out on the road.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Notably, Vanderpump was was absent from the photo, which could possibly be a sign that the rumors about her feuding with the rest of the cast may have some creditability.

The feud rumors began swirling in early September when Rinna took to Instagram Live and made a comment that had fans wondering what was going on with the ladies in the cast.

“We’re here shooting, the whole cast is here,“ Rinna said during the live stream. “Rumor has it that one of the cast members won’t shoot with us. They won’t do a group shot with us. So we’re sequestered in a room. But somebody’s holding out and won’t come out and shoot with us, can you imagine? Who is that? … They’re going to have to, like, put her, in a computer-like way.“

Rinna has not divulged the name of the cast member she was referring to, but an insider close to the cast revealed to Us Weekly that it was Vanderpump.

“They did a cast shoot for the new promo shots and Lisa wanted to shoot separately and do hair and makeup separately,” the insider said, with a separate source asserting later that — from a production standpoint — it is is not an inconvenience because “changes to the schedule can be made to accommodate any talent.“

Relatedly, multiple sources previously informed Us Weekly that Vanderpump had not been speaking with any of the the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast except Denise Richards, who is brand new to the show.

“She is not talking to any of the cast except for Denise. There have been numerous attempts from the other cast members to reach out to her and they have gone unanswered,” one insider claimed, appearing to allege that Rinna, Mellencamp, Jayne and Kemsley caught Vanderpump in a lie of some kind. “The women feel like Lisa doesn’t want to face them and confront the situation. She has kept her distance and now that’s creating more problems with the cast.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is set to return later this year or in 2019.