‘RHOA’: Why Andy Cohen Is Hyped for Season 14

Sheree Whitfield is back on The Real Housewives of Atlanta and executive producer and Bravo honcho Andy Cohen is thrilled. This season marks Whitfield’s third return to the franchise. She was a full-time cast member on the show from Seasons 1-4 and came back for Seasons 8-10. Much of Whitfield’s storyline is set to focus on her relationship drama with her longtime love and formerly incarcerated beau Tyrone Gilliams, as well as her finally getting her athletic wear line off the ground.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Cohen said that he’s most excited for fans to see what Whitfield brings to the table in the forthcoming season. “I’m so excited, I love Sherée — I’m a huge Sherée fan from the beginning,” Andy gushes. “She’s amazing and we’re about to wind down that season — and I don’t wanna give anything away — but I’m very excited about the finale that’s coming up.”

Co-star Kandi Burruss is also excited for fans to see what Whitfield brings. In a recent interview with Popculture, Burruss says Whitfield opened up unlike ever before.

“I was definitely impressed with Sheree, just because she was so transparent about, she had so much going on with her dang gone relationship with that man, with her and Tyrone,” she said. “She was very transparent about it too, which I was shocked because normally she’s pretty private. But she was transparent on her stuff that was going on with her business. Oh, my God. That right there, I’m like, “Girl.”

Whitfield has come a long way since starting out in the inaugural season. When fans met her, she was newly divorced from NFL great Bob Whitfield and fighting for a seven-figure alimony settlement. Since then, she’s gained her independence and now owns one of the largest mansions in the Buckhead area of Atlanta, which she famously coined Chateau Sheree.

In Season 14, Whitfield reportedly goes toe to toe with newcomer, Drew Sidora. Her previous feud with Kenya Moore is said to have been put to rest with the two now forming a truce and battling some of their other co-stars.

Fans will also see Whitfield’s relationship with longtime beau, Tyrone Gilliams. Their dynamic is interesting, considering Gilliams has spent time in prison for fraud and was released just last year on home confinement. He refused to film the majority of this season, even sending Bravo a cease and desist to not use his name or likeness on the show. Now, TMZ reports Gilliams has filmed multiple scenes with Whitfield now that his confinement is expired.

The show is expected to air later this year. Whitfield’s line of athletic wear will be featured in a fashion show during the show’s finale episode.