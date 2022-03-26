‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ Couple Recently Filmed Together After Not Speaking for Months

Sheree Whitfield is going to be letting viewers into her love life in an unprecedented way on the forthcoming 14th season Real Housewives of Atlanta. Whitfield and her longtime on-again-off-again beau, Tyrone Gilliams. Her co-star Kandi Burruss even said viewers will be shocked by how open Whitfield is this time around. “I was definitely impressed with Sheree, just because she was so transparent about, she had so much going on with her dang gone relationship with that man, with her and Tyrone,” Burruss told us in a recent interview. “She was very transparent about it too, which I was shocked because normally she’s pretty private.” But Whitfield may not have had a choice considering their relationship has been the subject of public fodder after news broke that Gilliams sent Bravo a cease and desist and refused to film.

Gilliams accused Whitfield and the network of trying to film with him as he was on home confinement after being released early from prison serving a lengthy fraud case. Whitfield famously documented their relationship while Gilliams was behind bars. But to keep him in good standing with the judge, Gilliams refused to film this season, saying it could ruin his release and violate his probation order.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The couple was reportedly on the outs as a result. But TMZ reports that Gilliams is now agreeing to be filmed. Sources close to production claim the two recently filmed multiple scenes together, including the season finale of Whitfield’s fashion show where she showcased her long-awaited athletic wear line. Gilliams is said to now be off of home confinement.

As the media outlet previously reported, Gilliams fired off the cease and desist in November and hadn’t been in much contact with Whitfield since. It was alleged that despite him telling Whitfield he would not film, she tried setting up a scene to be filmed at a Philadelphia restaurant. However, he didn’t show up.

At the time, Gilliams asked NBC, Bravo and production company Truly Original to scrub every trace of him from RHOA footage, social media posts, and advertising that used his name. Producers were reportedly pissed and Whitfield’s place on the show was reported to be in jeopardy. The producers were betting heavily that Whitfield’s storyline would be centered around her and Gilliams. It looks like they got part of their wish.

It’s unclear when the new season will begin airing as no teaser or trailer has yet to be released. Whitfield is said to be part of major drama amongst the cast, including feuding heavily with Drew Sidora. Sidora joined the show in Season 13.

Whitfield came under scrutiny for her relationship with Gilliams. She worked with him in his appeal and said that she fell in love with him and was able to build an emotional connection while he served time.