Andy Cohen Confirms ‘RHOSLC’ Star Isn’t Returning

Bravo honcho Andy Cohen has confirmed the much-speculated news that The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City fan-favorite Mary Cosby will not be returning for season 3. The reunion was recently filmed, which Cosby opted not to attend. Days later, filming for the next season began and it’s been widely reported that Cosby was not filming with the rest of the cast. But Cosby insisted she had not been in contact with anyone from the show or network regarding her standing for the next season. Now, Cohen says she will not be part of the cast. When asked by Entertainment Tonight during a recent interview to confirm Cosby not coming back, Cohen simply responded, “That is correct.”

But on Feb. 4, Cosby took to her social media to shoot down headlines that she was not going to be on the show moving forward. “This story is not true!! This is a complete fabrication,” she captioned a post of one report. “A complete lie! I have not spoken to anyone!!”

Cohen previously spoke on his SiriusXM radio show Radio Andy about feeling disappointed in Cosby for not attending the reunion taping. Cosby has been at the center of some controversy due to certain remarks she made about her co-star Jen Shah’s legal issues, referring to Shah as a “Mexican thug.” Cosby later apologized. Throughout season 2, her relationships with her co-stars, with the exception of Meredith Marks, were estranged.

“As you heard, Mary Cosby did not come, which was very disappointing to me,” Cohen said on his radio show, adding that he knew in advance that Cosby would not attend the taping. “No, I had a sense. I spoke to her on New Year’s Eve a few hours before I went on the air. We had a long talk and…it’s her story to tell, but I got the sense that she was not finding gratitude in being on the show anymore.”

Cohen further explained that the reunion is the perfect time for stars of Housewives to combat whatever narratives about themselves are out there. He wishes Cosby would have taken the opportunity to do so. “And this is what I dislike about people not showing up to the reunion, you allow the others to control your narrative as your last gesture. You know, I would much rather hear from her,” he said. “The truth of the matter is, she was a big part of the success of this show! If she doesn’t want to come back to the show, that’s one thing. But I would have liked for her to come back to the reunion, have her say, and leave with her head held high, and then make the decision [to return or not].”