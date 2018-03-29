Cynthia Bailey Dishes on ‘Explosive’ ‘RHOA’ Reunion

The Real Housewives of Atlanta are leaving nothing on the table during the Bravo show’s upcoming reunion.

While the rest of the reality show’s cast has been making veiled comments about the reunion since its March 15 taping, Cynthia Bailey opened up to Us Weekly Thursday more in-depth about what fans can expect from the much-anticipated season end.

She revealed that her castmate, Kim Zolciak Biermann, was on the offensive for the majority of the filming. “She spent more time talking about everyone than we spent talking about her,” Bailey, 51, said. “I didn’t understand her goal.”

The model added, ” Nobody had time for that energy.”

The Don’t Be Tardy personality, 39, finally faced off with her former frenemy NeNe Leakes on the couch after this season’s #RoachGate, when Zolciak Biermann claimed the OG Housewife had cockroaches living in her new home.

“Kim tried to tear her down. It got so crazy!” Bailey continued. “I’d be shocked to see them become friends again.”

Zolciak Biermann also took aim at Kenya Moore, whom she targeted on early in the season, saying her marriage to Marc Daly was fake. “Kim decided, for whatever reason, she had it out for Kenya,” Bailey added, referencing the near knock-down, drag-out fight the two women nearly got into over the issue earlier in the season. “Kenya is happily married, but don’t wake the bear unless you want to be bit.”

Kandi Burruss and Porsha Williams also got into it during the reunion taping, after Williams said last season that Burruss and her husband had planned to drug her for sex. Williams has since walked her claims back, and kind of apologized, but there’s still clearly a lot of bad blood over the offensive accusation.

“It got heated and Kandi was emotional,” Bailey said. “But by the end, they were over it. There will be a future resolution there.”

As for Bailey’s drama, the actress said she confronted newcomer Eva Marcille for accusing her non-exclusive boyfriend, Will Jones, of having a girlfriend.

“The conversation needed to happen,” she said. “But he can date because I was also dating around.”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta reunion airs on Bravo Sunday, April 8, at 8 p.m. ET.

