'RHOA': Kim Zolciak Addresses Infidelity Rumors

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Kim Zolciak (formerly Zolciak Biermann) has had her contentious divorce play out in the tabloids since the bombshell filing from her estranged former NFL player husband, Kroy Biermann. The blended family of eight continue living together in the same Georgia mansion that was featured on the Bravo reality series and their subsequent spinoff, Don't Be Tardy. The mansion has been on the auction block several times in the past year, and is now listed for sale as they struggle to pay back their marital debts which Kroy accuses Kim of racking up. In the meantime, Kim has taken on more work in the reality space, seemingly to stay afloat financially. She'll be appearing on the reboot of The Surreal Life, where she lives with her rumored fling, Chet Hanks.

As rumors of the romance heat up, Kim insists she was never unfaithful during her marriage. "I've seen some recent rumors and can affirmatively say that I absolutely did NOT cheat on Kroy," Kim told Celebuzz. "And, what's even more comical is that people are speculating I'm pregnant following any alleged cheating."

Kim added: "Trust me, with the timeline and even with navigating through the ups and downs of a very tumultuous divorce, I've NEVER cheated on Kroy and to this day have not had relations with anyone else." She notes that she is hoping to "put these rumors to rest."

The wig-haired beauty also told Celebuzz that she is eager for The Surreal Life to premiere. "I'm also excited for my fans to watch the surreal life," Kim said. "You're in for a wild ride."

Kroy has mentioned infidelity, and he has accused Kim of "narcissistic behavior" in his divorce filing. Cops have been called to their home nearly a dozen times in the past few months due to their domestic disputes. In one bodycam video captured by Georgia police, an unhinged Kroy yells: "There's no money, there's no house," Kroy yelled to police in the footage, also stating that she's been "f**king other men."