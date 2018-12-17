‘RHOA’: Kandi Burruss Casts Doubt on Pregnant Porsha Williams’ New Relationship

Pregnant Porsha Williams’ relationship with now-fiancé Dennis McKinley may be less fairytale perfect than it seems, at least if you ask Kandi Burruss.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta stars clashed in Sunday’s all-new episode of the Bravo reality series over Williams’ new romance, with Burruss implicating that both Williams and McKinley had a much more complicated history than their claims of being in a serious six-month relationship would let on.

On the Housewives’ trip to Destin, Florida, NeNe Leakes brought up the bit of gossip that McKinley had recently dated a woman they all know, even getting her name tattooed on him.

Burruss explained that her friend “just found out he was dating someone else a month and a half ago,” which directly contradicted Williams’ claims to have been in a “strict monogamous” relationship with McKinley for six months.

The Xscape singer then dropped new info on the group, saying at a birthday party in May, Williams and another man had been all over each other.

Flustered, Williams said the two had been “on and off” at the time, adding, “You know what I’m saying, but we got serious.”

Leakes and Burruss weren’t buying it though. “Do i think there’s more tea to be spilled? Absolutely,” Leakes told the camera.

Williams announced that she and McKinley were expecting their first child together in September, telling PEOPLE at the time, “When I found out I was pregnant, I was excited [but] I had mixed feelings. The other feeling that I had beside excitement was fear.”

The Bravo personality suffered a miscarriage six years prior, she reminded fans, which added a little anxiety to the excitement of becoming a first-time mom.

“I’ve had a miscarriage before in my past, which I’ve also been open about because I suffer with fibroids and had to have a myomectomy,” she said. “So just the fear of, ‘Is the baby going to be okay? Will I make it full term?’ All those questions that you ask if you’ve had a miscarriage before.”

Having put the idea of getting married and having a baby “into the universe” during Season 10 of RHOA, Williams said it was unreal how quickly things came together for her.

“The thought of me getting that blessing after praying for it for so long and getting that blessing with someone who is just as excited as me — it’s Dennis’ first child, just like me — and it’s something we’ve both always wanted … It’s like a dream come true,” Williams shared.

The couple had only been dating a short period of time, and soon after the pregnancy announcement confirmed they had gotten engaged as well.

“The pregnancy came from the left, but it definitely has brought us closer together because you realize when it sets in that you are actually bringing a life to this world, that you have become family overnight,” she said. “So now a lot of the things that we had talked about are a reality, and we work really hard at wanting to be a good couple and build a strong foundation for our new family that we’re going to have.”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.

Photo credit: Prince Williams/WireImage