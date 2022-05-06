Jerry Jones Car Accident: New Video Footage Shows Crash, Cowboys Owner Limping Away

✖

New video footage shows Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones being involved in a car accident on Wednesday. TMZ Sports obtained the video of the accident, which shows Jones, hitting a car while traveling at a relatively high rate of speed. The accident occurred in the Dallas area, around 20 miles from the Cowboys' team facility, and the video also shows Jones getting out of his car and limping away.

Jones approached the other car involved in the crash, and an occupant from the vehicle appeared to be complaining to be in some head pain. Medical personnel arrived on the scene, and Jones was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries. His son, Stephen Jones, told ESPN on Wednesday night, that his father is back at home and "all good." There is no word on if the passengers in the other car had any injuries.

Jerry Jones, 79, is coming off the NFL Draft where the Cowboys picked nine players, including Tulsa offensive lineman Tyler Smith and defensive lineman Sam Williams. After the draft, Jones talked about his top two draft picks. "I really think we have a player here that not only has the ability to be a starter, but has position flex, and so we were very fortunate with the 24th pick to get the 16th player in the Draft," Jones said about Smith.

For Williams Jones said: "We had him in as one of our visits, and he had a lot of high grades and a lot of want-to among both coaches and scouts to have him as a part of our team, both from the standpoint of his skill and his attitude towards competing and what he can bring to the team. He really was, in the early process in the last few weeks as well as today – because today was decision day – he was aired out well. We are proud to have him."

Jones has been the Cowboys' owner president and general manager since 1989. During his time with the Cowboys, the team has won three Super Bowls but has not been back to the big game since the 1995 season. In 2017, Jones was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame for the work he's done with the Cowboys. Before owning the Cowboys, Jones played college football for the University of Arkansas in the 1960s.