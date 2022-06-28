'WWE Raw' Superstar Involved in 'Bad Car Accident'

One notable WWE Superstar did not appear on WWE Raw this week and just revealed why. Dana Brooke went to Twitter to announce she was in a "bad car accident" last week. She went on to thank the fans for their support and said she will return soon.

"Much [love] to the [WWE Universe] for the support & love, standing up for me!" Brooke wrote. "The reason why I was not on RAW last night was bc I got into a bad car accident the past week, I am doing good & will be back in no time! I really appreciate the love & couldn't ask for better Fan support."

Brooke has been part of the 24/7 Championship storyline since November. She is the current 24/7 Champion and has won the title six times. The 24/7 Championship was introduced in 2019, and Brooke has held the title for a total of 201 days, the second most behind R-Truth who has held it for 425 days with 53 title reigns.

Brooke has been with WWE since 2013. She started her WWE career in NXT and was there for three years. Brooke made her main roster debut in 2016 and has been involved in different feuds and storylines over the last six years. In an interview with Sports Illustrated in 2019, Brooke was asked how was she was going to stand out in WWE.

"You have to make the most of any time you are given, and any opportunity I'm given, whether it was as Charlotte Flair's protégé, standing up against Ronda Rousey, being the statistician of Titus Worldwide, I want to show my range," Brooke said. "I'm willing to embrace anything that is thrown my way. Coming into 2020 and transitioning onto SmackDown, it's a fresh start for me.

"I just signed a new five-year deal in WWE, and part of my goal is to build my own personal brand. And women empowerment is a key in the success of my career and a key for WWE. We can do what the male wrestlers have done over the years, and now women are finally being given that chance. That also means that I get the chance to show what I can do, and I really believe that 2020 is going to be the year that people see a different side of me."