Former Miss Brazil Dead at 27 After Tonsil Surgery Mishap

Former Miss United Continents Brazil Gleycy Correia has died after months in a coma due to a tonsil surgery mishap. According to PEOPLE, Correia held the crown in 2018 and was only 27 at the time of her death. The procedure was meant to be routine, but the former model suffered a hemorrhage during the surgery and fell into a coma. She never regained consciousness and the outlet notes her cause of death as kidney failure.

"We are deeply saddened by this loss," Correia's family pastor Lidiane Alves told The Washington Post. "She was an amazing woman and much loved by everyone. It won't be easy to live without her smile and shine. My heart is in pieces."

The Official Page for Miss United Continents confirmed the passing and shared some words on the loss. "Miss United Continents Organization share a great sorrow to face the sensitive death of Gleycy Correia da Silva, Miss Brazil United Continents 2018," the statement reads. "We are sure you will be accompanying us with your wide smile that will help mitigate the pain of Henrique Fontes, National Director of the Miss United Continents franchise in Brazil and your family to whom we send our condolences. R.I.P."

Correia was also crowned Miss Costa del Sol in 2018 and was a strong member of her community church. Supporting this, her final Instagram post shared by her family features the late model being embraced by Jesus and carries a caption summing up her thoughts. "I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith," the caption reads, according to PEOPLE.

The former model was laid to rest earlier this week on June 21. According to PEOPLE, a tonsillectomy is typically an outpatient procedure and takes around two weeks to recover from at home. Clearly, the procedure is not without danger, but PEOPLE notes (Via The Washington Post) that the mortality rate is 1 per 10,000 to 1 per 40,000 surgeries.

"I want to extend my most sincere condolences to her family," a spokesperson told E! News. "[She was a] beautiful, smart and sweet girl who leaves with us the happiest memories that will ever be kept in this organization." Rest in peace.